Elbows brushing and strings plucking in high grass with a gentle mountain breeze blowing past or with flatfoot dancing keeping beat on a laminate floor are trademarks of the root music scene. Open jams are invitations for one and all to entrench themselves in old-time, bluegrass and folk rhythms, but old-time music is getting a modern twist thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic’s forceful hand.
While the mountains might be bare of fiddle and dobro chords intertwining in mass, open jams are still alive in the Shenandoah Valley.
“Online jam session. You just tune in, turn off your sound and play along. It’s way better than not playing at all, but it sure isn’t the same as sitting there in a circle knee-to-knee and jamming that way. But you have to take the best you can get,” said Gene Bowlen.
Bowlen plays clawhammer banjo, mandolin and octave mandolin melodies for Shenandoah Valley old-time music troupe The Highlander String Band and is also the founder of BeARcade Music Productions.
Each week, the band gathers on Zoom to practice new songs and stay in touch with a “Dropbox full of tunes.”
Bowlen said he is grateful for the ability to stay connected and play with his friends, but the band has not been able to stream a live video for fans. Even for artists well within internet access and means of getting online, Bowlen said access to recording and streaming equipment has become severely limited as the tools he needs remain on back order going on the sixth week.
“There’s such an explosion in streaming that it’s extremely hard to buy new equipment related in any way. Be it the cable, a camera, anything. It’s pretty amazing. If you didn’t jump on it in the first couple of weeks of realizing the shutdown was serious, this was very small niche equipment and all the equipment got bought pretty quickly,” he said.
Most online platforms do not have the capacity to sync audio for fiddling hands to play together with full audio, but virtual open jams are possible by muting all but one player’s microphone. Bowlen said maintaining social and performance outlets is vital for musicians while gatherings remain limited to groups of 10 or less.
Friday nights at the New Market Community Center have drawn crowds of dozens with string instruments in hand and an itch to dance to The Shenandoah Banjo and Fiddle Club for nearly 30 years. During the pandemic, the community center has been under lock and key with an auditorium collecting dust instead of crowds, putting the weekly picking sessions on hold since March.
Cindy Showman and her fiancee, James Phillips, are active members of the group, regularly starting off their weekends with Phillips jamming on stage and Showman with camera in hand, documenting the performances on video. Showman said she misses the family-friendly fun of being surrounded by good energies and high spirits, but she’s confident in the club returning back to normal once the center reopens.
“It’s just good people getting together and enjoying life. Lot of people sit around. Those who are not playing, wives and husbands that aren’t playing, they sit around and they have snacks and stuff. Just enjoy everybody’s company. Some ladies even get up and dance flat-footed,” Showman said. “I think they’ll get through this. I think once things get loosened up a little bit, they’ll start opening it back up again. Six feet apart though.”
Staying tuned in to what other artists are doing is equally important, so Bowlen said he tunes in regularly to The Horsenecks’ Facebook page Quarantine Happy Hour for its daily live shows and Queen City Music Studios’ staff concerts. Today and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Banjo-Fiddle Frolic is hosting a virtual old-time music workshop, jam and concert event because its fourth annual event, scheduled for April 3 to 5, was canceled.
For newer music acts, the pandemic has put a damper on plans. Guitar and mandolin player Tim Lansberry of Blue Ridge Thunder said the bluegrass band was excited going into its second year of performing in the Valley, especially to make the lineup of festivals like Stoney Creek Resort Bluegrass Festival and Richmond Bluegrass Jam. Approximately 20 of the band’s gigs have been canceled this year, and Lansberry said he is not hopeful the remaining 21 dates in the band’s calendar are not also wiped out by the pandemic, but he looks to the future of playing again with an eager heart.
“If we can get back to some type of normalcy, even if it’s outdoors to where people still have to social distances, I think it’ll help with the emotional psyche for people. This is a trying time for a lot of people and I think music is one of the things that helps people get through tough times and just that human interaction,” he said.
Blue Thunder Ridge has not been able to perform together since early March, and Lansberry said staying connected to his bandmates has been harder because internet access is lacking for many in the mountains, including Lansberry. Without the ability to go online and bounce off each other’s sound, lonely mandolins and bass are destined to solitary strumming.
“My internet at home sucks, so that’s part of the reason. Connectivity issues, I mean, it’s not the same. For the bands that can make that work, I applaud them. I don’t know if I could do that,” Lansberry said. “It has taught everybody not to take the little things for granted.”
Folk music is just as much about the Appalachian ballads riddled with acoustic notes as it is about the accompanying invitation for strangers to become friends on stage and in field during open jams. Bowlen said he predicts streaming will continue being a popular platform for artists after the pandemic but nothing can replace the feeling of playing music in the communal style as it has been practiced for centuries.
“There is nothing in my mind that ever replaces [it]. More often when we’re practicing, there will be days when we sit down and the four of us are tuned into each other,” Bowlen said. “Humans are very much community people. … There’s nothing like a hug to cement a discussion or sharing of food or conversation or music, that hug sure helps.”
