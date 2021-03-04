LURAY — When Nick Winum was in the Virginia State Police academy roughly 15 years ago, he gave a presentation on what it’s like to be a father.
At the time, Capt. Cliff Kincaid, who served as class coordinator during VSP’s 112th basic session class, didn’t have children.
But later in life, when Kincaid did, Winum reached out and provided some pointers along with books to help guide the way through parenthood.
“I relied on him quite a bit,” Kincaid said. “It was very telling of what kind of guy he was.”
On Thursday, Kincaid joined several hundred police officers from across the state attending Winum’s funeral at Bulldog Field in Luray, 7 miles from where Winum — a five-year veteran of the Stanley Police Department — was killed in the line of duty Friday.
That's when a "be on the lookout" for a suspicious person with a gun led to a traffic stop in which Winum was shot before he could exit his patrol car, according to the Virginia State Police, after he pulled over a 2002 Honda Civic matching the description of the suspect vehicle at 3:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Winum, police say, died at the scene.
The suspect, identified as Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, fled into nearby woods and was later found hiding in a barn, where he made a "threatening movement" and was shot by Page County sheriff's deputies, police say. Richards, who had a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle in his possession, died of his injuries.
Winum, 48, who joined the department in 2016 after serving 10 years as a trooper with the state police, was the first officer shot and killed in the line of duty in the Shenandoah Valley in almost 40 years. His death led to an outpouring of support from the town of less than 2,000 people nestled against the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, along with several deputies, attended the funeral. He said he briefly met Winum years ago when they both worked for the state police.
"It's truly devastating," Hutcheson said. "It's devastating for the family. ... He was a family man, for the community and for the profession.
Several members of the Harrisonburg Police Department also attended the funeral.
Lt. Chris Monahan said it’s important to honor the sacrifice Winum made for his town.
“When it happens so close to you, it really hits home,” he said. “You start to look closer at your brothers and sisters in uniform and realize the risks taken each shift.”
Luray Police Chief C.S. "Bow" Cook said a piece of Stanley is now missing.
“I can’t explain the void,” Cook said. “His characteristics, his attitude, his demeanor, his willingness to serve. He’s what we all strive to be.”
As the roughly two-hour service ended, several hundred police officers from across the state stood in silence as the hearse carrying Winum's body was escorted through the gate of the football field Luray High School plays its home games on. As he passed, U.S. and Virginia flags fluttering in a steady breeze.
On the scanner, a police dispatcher called out for Page County 202 — Winum's badge number — for the last time.
“Thank you for many years of service … we’ll take the watch from here,” the dispatcher said.
For the first time in five years, Winum didn’t respond.
