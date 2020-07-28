Concerned with the possibility of lawsuits and a shrinking staff, the Massanutten Property Owners Association began the process of disbanding its police department.
It plans for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to take over coverage of the roughly 1,000-home village sometime in the near future.
“As a private police force, we do not have sovereign immunity like the county sheriff,” according to MPOA President Liz Walker’s report from a July 18 board meeting. “Given all that has occurred recently with law enforcement around the country this is not a risk the board was willing to take.”
At the video meeting, which included roughly 30 owners, Walker noted that the MPOA’s insurance policy has a $5 million limit. If sued, she said, any award over that amount could be filed as a claim against MPOA assets.
It’s a risk the MPOA says it’s not willing to take.
The report also states that the police department only has two officers working. Two officers left for other agencies and one is out on medical leave.
Job advertisements were posted, according to the MPOA, but no certified officers applied. As a result, any new hire would have to complete training at the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy. That process could take about six months depending on when a new class starts.
With only two officers, the MPOA is not offering 24-hour coverage.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said deputies have been filling in the gaps, which is typically done in the county’s towns when someone isn’t on duty.
“It’s business as usual,” he said. “It wouldn’t be unusual for us to patrol in that area already.”
It has not been decided when the sheriff’s office will take over completely, Hutcheson said.
County Administrator Stephen King said the discussion of the sheriff’s office takeover began several months ago, when Walker contacted him about the possibility.
As a possibility, King included money in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget to cover four new deputy positions and equipment for them.
It’s unclear if the two MPOA officers would be hired by the sheriff’s office.
King said hiring four new patrol deputies would take time and could create a trickle-down effect if jailers are promoted to road deputies.
