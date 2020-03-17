Following a ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia, attorneys for an accused killer postponed Tuesday’s hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Brent Smallwood, 28, of Elkton, is charged with capital murder in the death of Margene Caplinger, who died four days after a September 2017 attack at her home north of Harrisonburg. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Smallwood was due in court for pre-trial motions, but it’s unclear what, if any, motions were to be discussed. A new hearing date hasn’t been set.
His trial is set for Nov. 20.
On Monday, Donald Lemons, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, issued an order outlining how local general district and circuit courts should proceed with cases.
He ordered, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that all non-essential, non-emergency cases be continued for at least 21 days. The order stated that judges should use discretion when decided what to do with scheduled jury trials where the defendant is in jail.
While Smallwood’s trial isn’t slated until November, it’s unclear who the delays will affect in the case. At previous hearings, his legal team expressed concerns of being ready by the November date.
John Holloran, one of Smallwood's attorneys, said it's too soon to determine whether the trial might have to be pushed back.
Smallwood’s trial is slated to begin more than three years after the crime.
His co-defendant, Adrian Custer, has already pleaded guilty and plans to testify against him.
On Aug. 13, Custer, 22, of Verona, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of a plea deal, the capital murder charge he faced was dismissed, clearing him of a potential death sentence.
Custer’s decision to take a plea deal came just days after Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst received DNA evidence in the case that showed that DNA found on the hammer seized by police matched Smallwood’s.
She said Smallwood struck Caplinger at least 15 times in the head and face.
Sentencing for Custer will take place after the conclusion of Smallwood’s trial. He faces up to life in prison.
The investigation into the pair began at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2017, when sheriff’s deputies responded to Caplinger’s home on Trinity Church Road about 5 miles north of Harrisonburg. Caplinger was Smallwood’s estranged wife’s mother, according to prosecutors.
Deputies found Caplinger suffering from severe blunt trauma. A medical helicopter flew her to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where she died four days later.
Custer originally was charged with being a principal in the second degree to capital murder, but the charge was upgraded in December 2017 when prosecutors learned “new information.” Prosecutors have not disclosed the nature of that new information.
Prosecutors say the pair broke into the home in an attempt to steal prescription drugs.
Investigators also linked the pair to an abduction in the early morning before the assault.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant that was unsealed in Augusta County Circuit Court in March 2018, Custer asked a cousin’s fiancée to pick him up at the Bluestone Inn on North Valley Pike, north of Harrisonburg, at about 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2017. When she arrived, Smallwood was there.
The driver, with Custer and Smallwood as passengers, began heading north, but the affidavit doesn’t say where the men initially asked to go.
In the area of Martz Road, near the Lacey Spring post office, the affidavit says, Smallwood placed something against the back of the driver’s head.
He told her it was a gun and ordered her to drive to Caplinger’s home on Trinity Church Road.
After the attack, they ordered the woman to drive them to a “safe house,” an apartment in Verona, the affidavit says.
After reaching the residence, the driver called the police around 3:40 p.m.
While at the apartment, Smallwood washed what appeared to be blood off a hammer, the affidavit says, citing Custer’s girlfriend.
Smallwood and Custer initially faced charges of aggravated malicious wounding, carjacking and abduction.
The prosecution dismissed those counts after the men were indicted on the capital murder charges.
Smallwood is being held at the Rockingham County Jail, while Custer is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
