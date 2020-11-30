The Harrisonburg man charged in connection with Saturday’s murder and the victim were released from jail just two days apart last month, according to jail records.
Teofilo Serrano Torres, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing of Juan Velazquez Ruiz, 34, of Harrisonburg.
Serrano Torres was released from the Rockingham County Jail on Nov. 18 after serving time on a felony probation violation.
Ruiz was released from Middle River Regional Jail on Nov. 20 after serving time on a misdemeanor probation violation.
However, both had spent time in the Rockingham County Jail.
Serrano Torres appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday afternoon.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23.
The investigation into Serrano Torres began when emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Community Street at about 8:10 a.m. Saturday for an unknown situation.
When police arrived, they found a man dead next to Blakey’s Barber Shop. Police later identified the victim as Velazquez Ruiz.
Police say he was stabbed multiple times.
No suspect was found nearby.
Police later identified the suspect as Serrano Torres. He was captured Sunday morning.
Serrano Torres was previously convicted in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Feb. 14, 2019, for a felony drug possession charge from a December 2017 arrest. He received a five-year suspended sentence.
In March, Serrano Torres was charged with violating his probation. On Nov. 18, a judge revoked roughly nine months of suspended sentence, equivalent to time served.
The stabbing was just feet away from where another stabbing occurred in the 200 block in September 2018.
Alonzo De Angelo Reddick, then 35, was charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the assault of Bryant Stewart. A jury later found Reddick guilty of the lesser charge of misdemeanor assault and battery. Stewart survived the attack.
It’s been nearly two years since the last murder in the city.
In 2018, four people were murdered in three incidents.
The last homicide occurred on Dec. 20, 2018.
