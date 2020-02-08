Perched in the mountainous landscape of the Shenandoah Valley exists a school division where over 70 languages are spoken and classrooms teach students with roots planted around the globe. Still, there was one department that for years remained untouched by the multi-cultural landscape painting the hallways — that is, until Ken Gibson came along.
Gibson became the theater teacher and musical director at Harrisonburg High School two years ago. After last year’s production of “Legally Blonde,” Gibson realized the stage did not reflect the array of diversity he saw everyday. So, when this year’s musical season came around, he dedicated himself to collaborate with faculty to make fine arts more accessible to students of color.
Enlisting the help of Korey Lamb and Kayla Brooks, co-sponsors of the Black Student Union, Gibson chose “Hairspray” for 2020’s musical production and began intentional outreach efforts to make theater more approachable.
For students without theater experience, audition procedure such as memorizing a monologue can be daunting tasks. To facilitate inclusion, Gibson allowed group auditions and poem recitals to quell anxieties.
“We had to address problems of equity and access. It had created a barrier. We had to be honest with ourselves and try to change things,” Gibson said. “It was suddenly a real community project.”
Lamb said he is proud to see the school put effort into breaking down barriers for black students' participation in extracurricular programs.
“This is a monumental moment. This hasn’t happened before,” Lamb said. “I have been here five years. Never have I seen this many kids of color on this stage.”
Teachers also attended rehearsals to share the truth behind “Hairspray,” which is based on the televised dance show “Buddy Deane Show” that aired from 1957-1964. Except — spoiler alert — unlike the happy ending of “Hairspray,” the real Baltimore show did not successfully integrate and was taken off air.
To maintain the authenticity of the narrative, the students elected to maintain certain demeaning language involved in the show such as the celebration of Negro Day and references to the ensembles as the white cast and black cast.
Sofyyah Ogundipe, playing Motormouth Maybelle, is one student who adamantly supported the theater’s adoption of upholding the show’s racist dialect. Ogundipe is a senior who often participated in drama programs at Skyline Middle School but had since quit acting due to class scheduling conflicts making her feel “removed” from theater. After Brooks encouraged her to audition, she now joins the HHS theater stage for the first time in “Hairspray.”
Because Hairspray is coming to life at HHS with a representative cast and using the segregative language of the ‘60s, Ogundipe said it was the perfect choice to introduce performing arts to students of color and create dialogue about diverse casts in future shows.
“The story touches on racism and integration but to have a ‘black cast’ and a ‘white cast’ — it’s unavoidable to talk about,” Ogundipe said. “This is always how it was. No one really complained about it, but it was evident.”
Ogundipe was accepted into Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she plans to study chemical or biological engineering. While her primary professional pursuit is not the arts, she said participating in the musical has reignited the flames of her long-lost love for theater.
Nissa Gotay-Dolma is a junior who moved to Harrisonburg in 2015 from Honduras and began performing in theaters during elementary school. Gotay-Dolma sings in the school choir, but performing as Little Inez is her first return to musicals since entering high school.
Gotay-Dolma said she has always envisioned a future for herself in health sciences but has been moved by show’s joys and ability to bridge friendships.
“I always thought I wanted to be a gynecologist, but after this I am actually considering pursuing musical theater,” she said. “I really enjoy working with them, even though we're in two different ensembles because they’re in the white ensemble and I’m in the black ensemble. It's like, really nice to make connections because we kind of grew apart after middle school.”
Mayor Deanna Reed was a student at HHS in the ‘80s and participated in the school musicals as one of two non-white actors. She said the population was incredibly less diverse then compared to today with only 11 black students in her senior class, but her passion for singing pushed her to join musical clubs and stage ensembles.
“I think that for us to take that risk and to tell this story, we’re actually healing some old wounds that may still be out there, but we’re also bringing the community and the fine arts together with no barriers,” Reed said.
Reflecting on the terror she felt climbing on stage to perform her first musical, Reed understands the hesitation students of color expressed auditioning for "Hairspray" when there has been little representation to pave the way ahead. She said extending the diversity in theater for future students to know they have a place in the fine arts is bigger than the music and the story.
“When Ken was talking about recruiting kids of color for this particular musical, a lot of the kids ... they were hesitant about doing something like that because they couldn’t see themselves actually up on stage performing. Now, they’re having a ball,” Reed said. “It's probably one of the most impactful musicals that Harrisonburg High has done. … It’s important they know that we know that fine arts is for everyone.”
For HHS theater regulars, the change in cast has been a welcome extension to forming new relationships with classmates.
Kate Cummings is a senior playing the lead role of Tracy Turnblad and has participated in all four musical productions since starting high school. Cummings intends to pursue a degree in theater upon graduating and said this year’s show has provided her with important tools as she continues her pursuit of the arts.
“We have a super diverse cast this year, which is awesome. Our BSU reached out to make sure we have representation for this show, for 'Hairspray,' so I’ve made a lot of new friends,” Cummings said.
Opening night for “Hairspray” is Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. The show runs each night, same time until Feb. 23, which ends the production’s schedule with a 2 p.m. matinee. Wednesday’s show is $5 general admission and $2 for students, Thursday’s tickets are $10 and $5 for students and price ranges from $5 to $15 for Friday to Sunday night seating, depending on proximity to stage. Tickets are available at the box office or online.
