Carter Myers failed to make the basketball team as an eighth-grader. Two years later he was on the basketball team as a sophomore manager and the next year kept statistics for the junior varsity team.
Nearly 50 years later he is tracking statistics and information on athletic teams - though at a much higher level.
A 1970 graduate of Montevideo High, Myers has been assisting the radio and television broadcasters covering the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League since 1987. He has also been aiding the radio network that covers Virginia Tech football since 1995.
"I have had a lot of statisticians over the years and he is absolutely No. 1," retired Capitals' radio voice Ron Weber, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, said of Myers. "I found out right away he was a number's nut."
Myers is a part-time employee for NBC Sports Washington as a talent statistician for the coverage of the Capitals. H e made the switch from radio to TV in 2000 with the NHL club.
"He has a Ph.D. in hockey. He is a student of the game," said Emmy-award winning TV broadcaster Joe Beninati, who has worked Capitals' games since 1994. "He is one of the best in the business."
"Simply put, he is the best," said Jon Laaser, the radio voice of Virginia Tech football and basketball. "I refer to him as the nicest person in the world. But don't let that niceness fool you for the fact he is an extremely competitive person. He absolutely wants everything to be perfect in terms of his statistical analysis. He takes it home with him if he makes a mistake or two."
That rarely happens.
The mild-mannered Myers, 69, has little trace of ego for someone who has a prime seat - albeit while working - at some of the major sports venues in North America. He is a life-long member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren near Port Republic and has taught Sunday school for decades.
His love for hockey came early: the first date with his future wife, Esther, was to see a minor-league hockey game in Richmond. They were in the stands for the first home game in Capitals' history in 1974 and saw a game in Atlanta during their honeymoon a year later - something Myers has been living down ever since from family members.
For decades he has put at least 15,000 miles a year on his car - a Ford, of course, as per the family business in Elkton - driving to games in Washington and Blacksburg and estimates he has seen the Capitals play at least 1,000 times. He works mostly home games for the Capitals but travels on the road for Virginia Tech football.
About five years ago Laaser inherited Myers, who had worked for former Virginia Tech play-by-play man Bill Roth.
Myers will provide Laaser and color man Mike Burnop all sorts of information, from the number of plays on a drive that were passes to third-down efficiency for both teams.
"His primary objective is to not get credit. We just know he is the best," Laaser said.
In hockey, Myers sits next to Beninati and feeds him statistics and other information that the Long island native may not have. They normally talk during breaks in action while Myers is in communication with graphics coordinator Adam Miller while the puck is in play.
Some of the information Myers will relay to hockey announcers would be the success of power-play opportunities, how the puck arrived in a certain zone and an update on injuries. All of the announcers point out Myers has adapted to technology in the decades on the job. He now has a live game sheet on his i-pad to monitor NHL action.
"He is my safety net; he is right at my left elbow," Beninati said. "His enthusiasm has never wavered since the time I met him. That has not changed in 26 years. This is his happy place."
That happy place has been on hold.
The regular-season finale for the Capitals, who won there first Stanley Cup in 2018, was slated for April 4 at the Carolina Panthers. Now due to COVID-19, the NHL and the rest of sports in North America just waits to resume.
"I have tried to just continue living day-by-day during this time, not worrying about the things I can do nothing about," according to Myers, who lives in McGaheysville. "Obviously, I miss my teams and I do watch a little of their past games, but try when I can to watch something else a lot of time as well."
CARS AND HOCKEY
Myers can trace his interest in hockey to family roots: Myers Ford, which is now just off Spotswood Trail.
His father, John, began the company in 1954 and Carter and his three brothers all came into the business at some point. The business is now operated by a third generation of the family. Carter Myers retired in 2014 after being an administrator and juggling car sales with trips to the Washington area and southwest Virginia for sports.
The elder Myers, now deceased, at one point began purchasing cars from Ford headquarters near Detroit. That meant flying to Michigan and then driving the cars back to Elkton - and eventually, Carter joined his father on some of those trips.
On one jaunt, Myers was able to watch in person as the Detroit Red Wings hosted Minnesota during the 1968-69 season. Myers returned to Virginia but started following the St. Louis Blues on KMOX radio, a 50,000-watt station that could be picked up in Rockingham County on most nights.
Myers met the late Max McNab, then the general manager of the Capitals in 1976, after writing him a letter.
"I really got hooked on the Caps when was Max was hired," Myers said.
Myers met Weber in 1978 while on a road trip to watch the Capitals play in New York.
Nine years later Weber asked Myers about being his stat man. “He was very careful about mixing friendship with business,” Myers said. "We became good friends and stayed good friends." That friendship would grow last year during challenging times for both.
MORE STATS EXPERIENCE
Myers, after his high school days, got more experience while keeping score for the baseball team and coach Ray Heatwole while he was a student at Bridgewater College. He also kept stats for the football team at Elkton High, where his brother John was the varsity coach.
Myers has been with the Virginia Tech radio crew for road game victories at such famed stadiums in Nebraska, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. He was also in Bristol when Virginia Tech played Tennessee at the NASCAR site in 2016. Myers enjoys the fellowship when traveling with the radio crew for away games, and Laaser calls him a voice of reason among his younger peers.
Myers also assisted the TV broadcasts of the Washington Nationals from 2011-17, aiding play-by-play man Bob Carpenter and analyst F.P. Santangelo of Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
But his passion is hockey.
"There are not too many statisticians in the country who are better than Carter Myers," said Steve Kolbe, the radio voice of the Capitals from 1997 to 2011. "He was always able to come up with something you (as an announcer) may not have seen."
The friendship between Myers and Weber, the Capitals voice from 1974 to 1997, took on special meaning last September when their wives passed away within days of each other. Myers and Esther were married for 44 years and have two adult children and five grandchildren. Myers' mother died last June at the age of 98.
Weber, who lives in Maryland, is grateful for the friendship. Weber stayed with Myers for a few days recently as they practice social distancing at their respective homes.
But the retired announcer is glad Myers was right next to him for hundreds of Capitals' games. Weber said the job Myers had was more difficult than his own.
"If we would have changed places the broadcasts would have been a disaster," Weber said, noting he could not have keep stats as well as Myers. That's heady praise from a Hall of Famer.
