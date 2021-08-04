Roughly one month after arriving to the Friendly City, new Police Chief Kelley Warner canvassed several neighborhoods Tuesday as part of National Night Out.
Warner, who became the city’s first female police chief on July 2 after spending her entire career with the Abington Township Police Department in Montgomery County, Pa., said community engagement is essential.
“We need you all to make us stronger than we already are,” Warner said as she kicked off the night’s festivities. “This is a great night across our nation, bringing communities together.”
The annual event, which the U.S. Department of Justice began in 1984, takes place throughout the country on the first Tuesday in August. The idea is to promote police and community partnerships as a way of making neighborhoods safer.
Last year, due to COVID-19, the Harrisonburg Police Department created a video tribute featuring community leaders who talked about the importance of the event.
This year, the convoy of police officers and other city agencies, along with Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies, returned to the city.
City Manager Eric Campbell said it being back in the community makes a difference.
“We’re physically out there, in person,” he said, adding that the weather was beautiful for the night. “That’s progress.”
As in the years before the virus, the convoy kicked off at City Hall at 5 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., the convoy stopped at the Northeast Neighborhood Association Community Center at 491 Broad St.
Karen Thomas, NENA’s president and founder, said she was happy to see the community come together again. Each year, NENA hosts a neighborhood cookout.
“I’m really excited to have it back in the neighborhood,” Thomas said. “It’s good for people to get out and see people they haven’t seen in person for a while.”
Eldon Kurtz, a NENA board member and resident since 1976, said he was also glad to see the community come together again.
He was also happy to see the city’s public works department set up a table at the event to talk about traffic calming measures the city is working on for the neighborhood.
Police say speeding and running stop signs have been problems in the area.
“I hope we all can work together on this,” he said, adding that he was pleased to see people investing in his community.
For the first time, the convoy stopped at the Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley at 1330 Country Club Road.
Jalal Maqableh helped organize the event. With Harrisonburg’s population being 10% Muslim, he said it was important to interact in a positive way with police.
“We have to be more engaged with the community,” he said.
The event at the center was hosted by the association and the newly formed Valley Muslim Community Foundation.
Ikram Khan, president of the association, said the Islamic center belongs to the Shenandoah Valley and has a vested interest in it prospering.
“Our goal is to work and cooperate with law enforcement so we have a peaceful community,” he said. “This is the greatest city.”
Abdelrahman Rabie, who leads the foundation, said National Night Out was a chance for officers to learn more about the Muslim community.
“We are a minority here,” he said. “They should know about our culture and our customs.”
The convoy made additional stops at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and at the Mosby Heights Apartments.
In addition to Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Dayton and Timberville hosted events.
