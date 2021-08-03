After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, National Night Out returns to the Shenandoah Valley tonight.
The event will be the first for Kelley Warner as Harrisonburg’s new police chief. She became the city’s first female police chief on July 2, after spending her entire career with the Abington Township Police Department in Montgomery County, Pa.
“National Night Out is a positive event that is all about community and it is a wonderful opportunity for our officers to interact with the people they serve,” Warner said in a statement. “I am especially excited to participate in National Night Out in my new City and excited to meet as many people as possible. I hope we have a record turnout in the Friendly City.”
The annual event, which the U.S. Department of Justice began in 1984, takes place throughout the country on the first Tuesday in August. The idea is to promote police and community partnerships as a way of making neighborhoods safer.
Last year, due to the virus, the Harrisonburg Police Department created a video tribute featuring community leaders who talked about the importance of the event.
However, this year, the NNO convoy, with Harrisonburg police officers and other city leaders, will resume with its first stop at City Hall at 5 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., the convoy will stop at the Northeast Neighborhood Association Community Center at 491 Broad St., followed by a 6:15 p.m. stop at the Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley at 1330 Country Club Road.
The convoy will wrap up its journey with two final stops, one at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community at 1491 Virginia Ave. and the other at 7:45 p.m. at the Mosby Heights Apartments at 2510 Mosby Court.
In addition to Harrisonburg, several towns in the Valley plan to participate in the festivities.
Bridgewater police will host its NNO from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sandy Bottom mini-golf course. In addition to police officers, residents will have a chance to mingle with firefighters and rescue squad members. Children 12 and younger can play golf for free and receive a free scoop from Smiley’s Ice Cream.
Broadway will host its event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Park. Residents will have a chance to meet the town’s police officers, listen to music and grab some food.
Dayton will host National Night Out festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Park. The event will include food, games and activities for both adults and children. Those attending will get to meet with town police officers.
Timberville will host its festivities from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Park. Both the Timberville Police Department and Timberville Volunteer Fire Department will be present to greet the community. The event will feature food, music, games, a bouncy house and activities for families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.