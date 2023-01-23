ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson shot a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Lake Nona to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
In windy and sometimes challenging conditions, the 25-year-old Canadian played steadily, giving little hope to a group behind her trying to mount any challenge. She began her day leading by three and eventually won by four, finishing the event at 16-under 272. It was her 13th LPGA victory.
Second-year LPGA pro Maja Stark of Sweden showed a nice finishing kick by shooting 5-under 31 on her final nine. She tied for second alongside England's Charlie Hull. Both shot 69, Hull doing so for the fourth consecutive day.
Thunder Snap Nuggets' Win Streak
DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver's league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night.
After Denver's Zeke Nnaji hit two free throws to tie the game at 99 with 30 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander got the ball out of a timeout and hit the mid-range jumper to give the Thunder the lead. The Nuggets' Jamal Murray missed a fadeaway 14-foot shot in the final seconds.
Oklahoma City's victory ended the Nuggets' 16-game home win streak — the franchise's longest run in 10 years.
Top-Ranked Houston Stunned At Home
HOUSTON (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 16 points and made the go-ahead free throw, Kur Jongkuch blocked Houston's go-ahead attempt in the final seconds, and Temple held on to defeat the top-ranked Cougars 56-55 in men's college basketball on Sunday.
Temple improved to 3-18 against No. 1 ranked teams. The Owls (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) earned their first win over a No. 1 ranked team since a 77-69 win at No. 1 Cincinnati on Feb. 20, 2000.
Tied at 55, Dunn made a free throw with 1:06 left to give Temple a one-point lead. Jamal Shead missed a 3-pointer, and Nick Jourdain grabbed the rebound. Dunn missed a layup with 8 seconds left, and Jongkuch grabbed the rebound, but the Owls were whistled for a shot clock violation upon review.
Trailing by one, Shead drove to the basket, but Jongkuch blocked it out of the bounds with 1.3 seconds left. Tramon Mark's tip-in attempt fell short at the buzzer to give the Owls the win.
Zach Hicks added 12 points for Temple, which snapped a six-game losing streak to Houston. The Owls shot 31% but were 20 of 22 from the free-throw line.
