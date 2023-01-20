Leftwitch Out As Buccaneers' OC
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byron Leftwich, a former star quarterback at Marshall University before playing nine seasons in the NFL with four different teams, is out as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as an NFL starter.
Leftwich, 43, was fired three days after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys and just two years removed from helping Brady win a record seventh Super Bowl in the quarterback's first season with Tampa Bay.
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles also announced that Chris Boniol (specialists), Kevin Garver (wide receivers), Jeff Kastl (offensive quality control), Lori Locust (assistant defensive line), and Todd McNair (running backs) would not return next season.
In addition, the team said that quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel, and outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders have decided to retire.
Saints' DE Wins Fine Appeal
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said he won his appeal of the NFL's decision to fine him $50,000 for faking an injury during a game.
And New Orleans' career sack leader also questioned the NFL's process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling. Jordan said in a text message to The Associated Press that the NFL sought and reviewed records from physicians leading up to his recent appeal but stressed, "shouldn't that have happened before the fine?"
Jordan and his agent, Doug Hendrickson, made public last month that the NFL had fined the 12-year Saints veteran for taking a knee on the field. The injury forced a timeout after Jordan signaled to the sideline that he'd hurt his foot during the fourth quarter of New Orleans' 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5.
Ravens OC Roman Steps Down
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' loss in the NFL Wild-Card Round.
Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a team news conference with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
Harbaugh Won't Accept Charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings this week that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly. Michigan announced two weeks ago that it received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that the governing body is looking into potential rules infractions within the football program.
The investigation involves impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also is looking at whether a member of Michigan's off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.
LIV Golf Announces TV Partner
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Saudi-funded LIV Golf has a television partner five weeks before its second season, announcing it has an agreement with The CW to air tournaments on the weekend and stream the first rounds on The CW's app.
A U.S. television deal was seen as critical for the rival league, which last year was available only through streaming on its website and YouTube.
The following season of the LIV Golf League, with an emphasis on the 12 four-person teams it hopes to create as franchises, starts Feb. 24-26 on the Gulf coast of Mexico at Mayakoba, which hosted a fall PGA Tour event.
LIV Golf did not disclose details of the partnership, but several media outlets have reported that The CW will not pay for media rights to LIV Golf in the traditional sense, nor would it buy time on the network. Instead, the proposed agreement would be to share advertising revenue. LIV also said it would be producing the coverage with its team.
Chapman Signs With Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and Aroldis Chapman have agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.The person spoke anonymously because the deal is pending a successful physical for the seven-time All-Star.Chapman was once among baseball's most dynamic pitchers, known for consistently throwing 100 mph or more. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA for the New York Yankees in 2022 while raising questions about his dedication to his team.
Notre Dame's Brey Set To Retire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame basketball head coach Mike Brey has decided to step down at the end of his school-record 23rd season.
The 63-year-old Brey arrived in July 2000, taking over a stagnant program and guiding it back to national prominence and title contention in two conferences.
Brey has 481 victories at Notre Dame to rank sixth among active coaches at their current schools. At 580 career wins, he's 50th in Division I history. Before joining the Irish, he coached Delaware for five seasons.
