Mountaineers Upset No. 15 Auburn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points, and West Virginia men's basketball withstood a rally from No. 15 Auburn to beat the Tigers 80-77 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.
The Mountaineers have won two straight for the first time in a month and now head into the teeth of the Big 12 schedule that will determine an NCAA Tournament berth.
Auburn couldn't overcome another slow start and has lost two straight, something it hasn't done in two years.
After Stevenson staked the Mountaineers to a 45-29 halftime lead, Auburn cut the deficit to a point late but never took the lead. Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 18 points.
Homa Wins Farmer's Open
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern California native Max Homa came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines.
Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.
Homa reeled in Sam Ryder, who was trying for a wire-to-wire win and then held off Bradley and Collin Morikawa for his sixth PGA Tour win and fourth in his home state.
Homa closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 13-under 275.
He made a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and pumped his right fist before greeting wife Lacey and infant son Cam just off the green.
No. 16 Duke Downs No. 12 Hokies
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 18 points, and No. 16 Duke used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from 12th-ranked Virginia Tech for a 66-55 Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball win Thursday.
Elizabeth Balogun scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter, including four points during the decisive run that gave Duke a 58-46 lead with 1:47 left in the game.
Duke (18-2, 8-1 ACC) ended a three-game skid against Virginia Tech.
Taylor Soule scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech (16-4, 6-4ACC).
Georgia's Bennett Arrested In Texas
DALLAS (AP) — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, has been arrested in Dallas after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.
Dallas police said the 25-year-old was arrested Sunday. Police said Bennett was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center.
Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors.
Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, located just west of Dallas.
Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the national championship game.
