Tatum Scores 31 In Celtics' Rout Of Nets
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and had nine rebounds, and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 139-96 win over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets in NBA action on Wednesday.
Jaylen Brown added 26 points as both of Boston's stars knocked down seven 3-pointers in a game the Celtics never trailed and led by as many as 49 points.
Boston dominated on both ends of the floor in its most significant victory of the season.
The NBA-leading Celtics have won all three meetings with the Nets this season.
Kyrie Irving scored 20 points, and Cam Thomas added 19 for Brooklyn.
The Nets dropped to 4-7 since Kevin Durant sprained his right knee on Jan. 8.
McCarthy To Call Plays For Cowboys
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl that McCarthy would run a version of the West Coast offense he used when calling plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18.
The Los Angeles Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator Monday, a day after the Cowboys announced Moore's departure.
Florida Upends No. 2 Tennessee 67-54
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lofton added 14 points, and Florida used a 13-0 run late in the second half to upend No. 2 Tennessee 67-54 in men's college basketball action on Wednesday.
Playing with their highest ranking in four years, the Volunteers lost for the first time in five games.
They had won nine of 10.
Tennessee (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) looked like it had taken control midway through the second half.
But the Gators (13-9, 6-3) stormed back behind Castleton, who scored 11 of the team's 14 points as Florida rallied.
Zakai Ziegler led the Vols with 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting.
Eagles Reserve OL Accused Of Rape
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago.
Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner's exempt list.
That means he can't practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.
The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio and ordered to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
Sills' attorney, Michael Connick, said the allegations are false and that Sills will be aggressively defended.
Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed
DETROIT (AP) — The NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm.
The Pistons could not fly home to Detroit following their game Monday night against the Mavericks, the NBA announced about 6 1/2 hours before tipoff.
The league said the date for the rescheduled game would be announced later.
