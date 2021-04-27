Dunedin is a small town in Florida near the Gulf Coast that was settled in the 1850s - and the word comes from the Scottish Gaelic for Edinburgh.
The town of about 35,000 people is about 25 miles northwest of St. Petersburg and this week is the unlikely site for a two-game series between the visiting Washington Nationals and host Toronto Blue Jays.
With Canada refusing to let the Blue Jays play in Toronto for now - due to COVID-19 concerns - the American League team is using its spring training home in Dunedin. And that is where the Nationals began a two-game series Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in a park that holds about 8,500 fans.
"They did a great job with everything; the field looks unbelievable," Washington manager Davey Martinez said before Tuesday's game in Florida. "The good thing is right now the weather is great" with the game-time temperature at 80 degrees.
The Nationals ended a series Sunday in New York against the Mets and had an off day Monday to help allow for the trip to Dunedin, a ballpark with fewer amenities than the average Major League stadium.
"These guys understand it is part of what is going on," Martinez said of the location. "The setup here is very nice."
The starting pitcher for the Nationals on Tuesday was Max Scherzer, who entered the game with 2,817 strikeouts in his career.
The series is slated to end Wednesday night with Erick Fedde pitching for the Nationals against Steven Matz, the former Mets' lefty with four wins already.
Washington has been challenged by pandemic issues is many ways this year. The Nationals had their first series of the year with the Mets postponed after several members of the team tested positive for the virus.
University of Virginia product Ryan Zimmerman, who has seen limited time at first base, was hitting .294 before Tuesday's game. Juan Soto, on the Injured List, took batting practice at the alternate site in Fredericksburg, Martinez noted.
Reliever Will Harris, a former member of the Staunton Braves, is also on the Injured List and threw earlier this week in Fredericksburg. "We have to build him up" with endurance, Martinez said.
ODAC Baseball
Bridgewater College is slated to host Washington & Lee on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
Going into Tuesday, the Eagles (9-10) were sixth in the ODAC standings, Washington & Lee (8-11) was seventh and Eastern Mennonite (6-11) was eighth. The top eight teams make the playoffs that begin May 8.
Turner Ashby grad Nick Griffin, a right-hander, is tied for third on the team in appearances with 11 and has an ERA of 3.55 for Bridgewater. Waring Garber (2-3, 4.67), another TA product, leads the Eagles in innings pitched with 34.2.
Junior outfielder Jarret Biesecker paces the Eagles in hitting at .414 and runs with 22. Harrisonburg grad Kevin Navedo, a senior infielder, has a team-high 22 RBIs.
For Lynchburg, Spotswood grad Adam Dofflemyer paces the Hornets in appearances on the mound with 15 in games through Monday. He was 3-0 with an ERA of 2.65 for a team that won 15 of its first 19 ODAC contests.
Harrisonburg grad Cade Templeton, a lefty, paces Shenandoah in games on the mound at 11 through Tuesday after he faced EMU in a win and went two innings. Fort Defiance grad Michael Clayton has had an impressive freshman year for Ferrum. He was batting .267 with 13 RBIs in games through Monday.
JMU Baseball
James Madison's Conor Hartigan, after a big weekend at William and Mary, is now hitting .380 with three homers and 17 RBIs. He was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Chase DeLauter is batting .345 with four homers and 13 RBIs. He played for Broadway last year in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Turner Ashby graduate Justin Showalter is 1-1 with an ERA of 3.00 in three starts for the Dukes. JMU is scheduled to host Saint Joseph's of the Atlantic 10 for two games on Sunday.
