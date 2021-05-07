The Washington Nationals, after losing three games at home to the Braves, bounced back and won in New York on Friday against the Yankees 11-4.
Patrick Corbin got the start for the Nationals, who backed him up with some longballs.
Washington got homers from Yan Gomes, Josh Bell, Josh Harrison and Juan Soto, who made his first start since coming off the Injured List.
Soto now has three homers in two career starts at Yankee Stadium. The homer by Bell went more than 420 feet to center.
The series continues Saturday with Max Scherzer pitching for Washington. He and his wife had their third child, a boy, after he pitched in a victory on Sunday at Nationals Park.
The Orioles' game at home with the Red Sox on Friday night got a late start due to rain in Charm City.
