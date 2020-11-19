There was a strong Virginia connection when the Washington Nationals wrapped up Instructional League last month in Florida.
The co-field coordinator in player development for the Nationals is Jeff Garber, a former baseball infield standout at James Madison University. He shares the job with Fairfax native Tommy Shields, a former infielder in the major leagues with the Orioles and Cubs.
The biggest difference in Instructional League this year, according to Garber, was following the COVID-19 guidelines.
"Just the idea of the protocols for getting into the building'' in West Palm Beach, Garber said Thursday from his home in Florida. "Baseball is baseball. Kids were hungry to learn, they were eager to learn. A lot of the new guys had no introduction (to pro baseball) coming in. That was a little bit different."
Among those fitting that bill were former Virginia Tech pitcher Zachary Brzykcy and infielder Quade Tomlin, a product of Lynchburg Christian Academy.
Both players were signed this summer by Washington scout Bobby Myrick, a long-time resident of Colonial Heights, as non-drafted free agents.
Tomlin is the son of Randy Tomlin, who grew up in Madison Heights, pitched at Division I Liberty and in the majors for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1990-94. His son turned down a scholarship offer to Liberty to sign with the Nationals.
Garber has been in player development with the Nationals for more than 10 years while Randy Tomlin was a pitching coach in the farm system of Washington in Woodbridge and Harrisburg, Penn.
"The biggest thing about him is he is eager to learn," Garber said of Quade Tomlin, one of the top high school players in Virginia in 2019 and 2020. "He is a guy that has a taste of what pro baseball was. His dad has been out of (pro ball) for a little bit."
"He got a taste of it for the first time," Garber said of the younger Tomlin. "He has a lot to learn but he has a lot of potential. He was hungry, he was eager. He asked a lot of questions and did a lot of extra work."
Garber, who works with infielders, didn't see much of Brzykcy last month in Florida. "I heard good things," Garber noted.
The right-hander pitched three years for the Hokies and turned down a chance to play as a senior in 2021 in order to sign with Washington.
"We are fortunate to [have] signed Zach,” Myrick said to Federal Baseball. “I saw him in the fall of his [sophomore] Year (2017) for the first time. I wrote a follow report on him. I felt really good about him. When he became eligible, not only did I see him pitch, I had a chance to meet with him face to face."
Jeff Zona, a long-time pro scout of the Nationals, is based in the Richmond area. His son, Nick, was an infielder this past season at JMU. Doug Harris, who pitched for the Dukes in the 1980s, has been an assistant general manager for the 2019 World Series champions.
Former ODU standout Daniel Hudson, a native of Lynchburg, was a key reliever the past two seasons while fellow pitcher Will Harris, who joined the Nationals before the 2020 season, played for Staunton in the Valley Baseball League while in college.
Another connection is Brandon Snyder, an infielder who grew up in Northern Virginia and was drafted by the Orioles in 2005 out of high school. He was part of the 60-player pool for the Nationals in Fredericksburg this summer after posting big numbers at Triple-A Fresno in 2019 with 31 homers.
Snyder and star pitcher Stephen Strasburg, the MVP of the 2019 World Series, went fishing on the Shenandoah River earlier this year after a stop in Harrisonburg for supplies at Mossy Creek Fly Fishing.
There was some other news in player development for the Nationals on Thursday.
The Democrat and Chronicle newspaper in Rochester reported that the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate would be in that International League city in upstate New York in 2021.
The Nationals top farm team was in Fresno, California in 2019 and 2020 in the Pacific Coat League. Before that, the Triple-A club for Washington was based in Syracuse, New York - also in the International League.
There was no minor league season in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Rochester was the Triple-A home of the Orioles from 1961 to 2002 and then the affiliate of the Minnesota Twins after that.
Staunton native Larry Sheets, a former basketball standout at EMU, spent most of the 1984 season at Rochester before he was called up to the Orioles that September.
The late Johnny Oates, a Virginia Tech standout and Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer, played for Rochester in 1970-71 while in the minors with the Orioles.
Steve Finley, an outfielder for the Harrisonburg Turks in the 1980s, played for Rochester while coming up through the Baltimore farm system. He broke in with the Orioles in 1989 and hit 304 homers in his career in the majors.
Rochester was the top farm team of the Twins for 18 years. The social media director for Minnesota is Brea Hinegardner, a former Bridgewater College softball player who is from Central High in Woodstock.
