WASHINGTON - In 2019, veterans Brian Dozier and Howie Kendrick saw time at second base as an experienced Washington team made a late-season push and won the World Series.
Now the Nationals - out of the playoff chase - are hoping that young infielder Luis Garcia, 21, can become an everyday player in the Major Leagues, either at second base or shortstop.
"Luis has a great upside," Washington bench coach Tim Bogar said. "One of the best I've seen in a young player" in turning the double play.
Bogar, who works with infielders, said Garcia needs to be alert on every pitch while on defense. "He is playing better defensively," Bogar said Thursday morning.
But a few hours later, Garica made an error in the top of the eighth inning Thursday that allowed the Phillies to tie the game at 6-6. Philadelphia added another run and won 7-6 to sweep the three-game series.
"I didn't anticipate it being hit that hard," said Garcia, through translator Octavio Martinez. "I should have stayed back a bit."
"That is a play that has to be made at this level," former MLB infielder and commentator F.P. Santangelo said on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network broadcast.
"It was hit pretty hard," said Bogar, who filled in for manager Dave Martinez (minor foot procedure) on Thursday.
Garcia made his MLB debut last year for the Nationals in Baltimore on August 14. After a fast start, he ended up hitting .276 in 40 games and 134 at-bats. The native of the Dominican was 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday and is hitting .212 in 132 at-bats in 43 games this year.
The Nationals traded all-star shortstop Trea Turner to the Dodgers in late July, creating an opportunity at that spot in 2022. Garcia has played some short in the majors as well.
Juan Soto had a two-run homer in the third and a two-run single in the fifth as the Nats built a lead of 6-0 before the bullpen faltered.
"Now I try to stay ready," said Soto, who draws a lot of walks and rarely gets good pitches to hit. "Be ready to swing every time."
Starting pitcher Paolo Espino, 34, of the Nats went 5.1 innings and gave up two earned runs. "Fastball command was the key," he said. Bryce Harper of the Phillies was 1-for-5 and is hitting .305.
BASEBALL NOTES: Former Valley Baseball League pitcher Randy Dobnak came off the 60-day Injured List for the Minnesota Twins. ... Former VCU pitcher Jerry Dipito was promoted to president of baseball operations with the Seattle Mariners. ... Former Radford pitcher Ryan Meisinger, who played for Staunton in 2014 in the VBL, was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... Gavin Sheets, the son of Staunton native and former Eastern Mennonite University basketball player Larry Sheets, was called back up to the Chicago White Sox from Charlotte. The younger Sheets has eight homers in 92 at-bats as a rookie for the White Sox.
