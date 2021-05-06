Another game, another grand slam allowed.
This time it was Washington pitcher Erick Fedde who allowed a game-changing blast, as Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in the third inning for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night in a 5-3 victory at Nationals Park.
On Tuesday, Washington reliever Tanner Rainey allowed a grand slam to Atlanta pitcher Huascar Ynoa.
The homer by Ozuna was the 39th allowed this year by the Nationals, with the 40th coming one inning later. The Nats got their 24th homer of the year Wednesday from catcher Yan Gomes.
Fedde gave up five runs in five innings before he was lifted.
One bright spot was Brandon Finnegan, the Washington reliever who posted an immaculate inning as he fanned three batters on just nine pitches in the top of the sixth.
That came nearly 10 years to the day of an immaculate inning by Nationals' pitcher Jordan Zimmermann - who did so on May 6, 2011 on the road against the Marlins.
"It still doesn't feel real. I am grateful for every day that I have here," Finnegan said. "It is a special moment for me in my career."
Also, shortstop Trea Turner hit a two-run homer in the last of the eighth off Josh Tomlin of the Braves to pull the Nats to within 5-3. But Victor Robles of the Nats was retired for the third out with the bases loaded to end the rally.
"I will lose sleep over it," manager Dave Martinez said of not using Juan Soto as a pinch-hitter for Robles. "I have to be smart with Juan. That's just the way it is right now."
Washington is now 12-14 while the Braves are 14-16. The series ends Thursday at 4:05 p.m. and can be seen on YouTube. Jon Lester is slated to make his second start for Washington today.
In other baseball news, former James Madison pitcher Shelton Perkins picked up his first save at the Single-A level on Wednesday night as host Delmarva of the Baltimore system beat the Salem Red Sox in Salisbury, Maryland. He had one save for Aberdeen in 2019.
Kevin Kelly, another former JMU pitcher, pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday for Single-A Lake County in the Cleveland system.
