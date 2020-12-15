The last time Ryan Zimmerman took the field his Washington Nationals won the World Series in Houston in 2019.
But the former University of Virginia standout opted out of 2020 due to pandemic concerns with his family, including his mother who has Multiple Sclerosis.
"Missing Zim all last year was tough," Washington manager Dave Martinez told the media via Zoom on Tuesday as part of the Winter Meetings. "We will see who is here in spring training."
Mike Rizzo, the Nationals' general manager, told reporters later on Tuesday he expects Zimmerman and fellow veteran Howie Kendrick to play in 2021.
Another player who opted out of 2020 was pitcher Joe Ross, who played a key role in the postseason as well in 2019. He has family members in the medical profession and told reporters earlier this month that was a big reason he decided not to play during a pandemic.
"We could have used him last year. I backed him on that" decision, Martinez said of Ross. "I want Joe in our rotation."
The Nationals' bullpen in 2020 included Lynchburg native and ODU product Daniel Hudson; former Staunton Braves two-way player Will Harris; and lefty Sean Doolittle, a teammate with Zimmerman in Charlottesville who is now a free agent.
Martinez is hopeful spring training will start on time in February. He added he will take the vaccine for COVI-19 if offered - and what if some players don't?
"I will wear a mask," said Martinez, who had some health scares with his heart late in the 2019 season. Martinez, who lives in Tennessee in the winter and has family in Florida, said he has family members who got the virus and wishes the vaccine would have been available for them.
While the Nationals were 26-34 in 2020, the Baltimore Orioles were just one game worse at 25-35.
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde addressed the media on Zoom on Monday.
“I thought we made a lot of progress last year, even though it was a shortened season," Hyde said. "I felt we made big strides as an organization in a lot of areas. Some of our young players got to the big leagues … we have to continue to keep getting better. Next year will be more about that: giving more guys opportunity, continuing to get our young players better and creating a core group of players to compete in the American League East going forward.”
Orioles' slugger Chris Davis, a former home run champion, has struggled mightily the past few years but told reporters last week he wants to keep playing.
“Chris has had a few tough years," Hyde said. "He’s still a part of the club. He’s going to come in like everybody else and try to win playing time. I am going to give him a ton of at-bats in the spring to try to get him right. But we have younger players who are getting here also, guys who play his position, and he’s going to have to perform to get at-bats during the season.”
The Orioles have several pitching prospects in the minors from Virginia, including former Turner Ashby standout Brenan Hanifee and ex-JMU hurler Shelton Perkins.
Other local ties to the Nationals include a pair of JMU baseball standouts.
Former infielder Jeff Garber is the co-field coordinator in player development for Washington while Doug Harris, a former pitcher for the Dukes, was an assistant general manager this past season.
Jeff Zona has been a scout for several years for Washington. His son, Nick, was an infielder in 2020 with JMU.
Martinez, who just got a new contract for Washington, has tried to stay in touch with his players during the pandemic. He hopes to make a trip to the Dominican Republic at some point to check in on outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles.
"I have been in contact with the younger players a lot and see what they are doing," Martinez said. "The veteran guys also have families and understand what we are going through. You need to give them a little bit of a break. As we get closer (to spring training) those conversations will start happening once a week. I want them to know I am readily available. Hopefully we will get back on the field in February."
JMU Class of 2025
JMU baseball officially announced its class of 2025 on Tuesday. The list of 11 players includes two from the local area: right-handed pitcher Ryan Cook of Mount Sidney and Fort Defiance High and outfielder Bryce Suters of Broadway High. The father of Cook, Derrick, went to what is now Staunton High and pitched for the Dukes and in the minors for the Rangers and White Sox.
“Ryan is an athletic right-handed pitcher. He is a multi-sport athlete in high school, earning First Team and Second Team All-District honors in both basketball and baseball, respectively. Ryan pitches with his fastball to both sides of the plate with a plus slider, and his fastball sits in the upper 80’s consistently. Ryan’s father is a former JMU baseball great and his mother was a lacrosse player here at JMU as well," JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said in a statement released by the school.
Suters is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds.
“Bryce is a local product that can really hit. Along with his advanced hitting ability, he is big, strong, fast and will play multiple positions for us. It is always important for us to try and keep the best local players in the valley, as Bryce has shown earning First Team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C honors. Along with Ryan, we feel like we did that with Bryce," Ikenberry said.
Another Local Connection
One of the four JMU recruits from Maryland is right-handed pitcher Matt Leikus of The Gilman School. A long-time coach at the school is Staunton native Larry Sheets, a former outfielder for the Orioles who played basketball at EMU.
