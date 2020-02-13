Outfielder Michael A. Taylor, who spent much of the season in the minors, was celebrating in one corner of the Nationals' clubhouse.
Pitching coach Paul Menhart, whose elderly parents had passed away the previous year, held court with reporters a few feet away.
And pitcher Aaron Barrett — out of the majors for nearly four years due to arm and shoulder problems — soaked up some champagne nearby then partied with the team's owner in the hallway after Game 7 of the World Series.
"It is surreal,” Barrett said. “Four years ago I couldn’t even throw batting practice. It is just special; it is a blessing.”
That was the scene in Houston last October when the Nationals won the World Series for the first time, winning all four games on the road and disposing of the favorite Astros in seven games.
Since then, of course, we have learned that the Astros didn't play fair when winning the World Series in 2017. Menhart, in a telephone interview this week, said he could not comment on the Astros as per a gag order from Major League Baseball.
Now it is time for a new season.
The pitchers and catchers for the Nationals reported to spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, with position players due Monday.
The position players for the Baltimore Orioles report on Sunday after pitchers and catchers trickled into Sarasota, Fla., earlier this week.
"My final victory lap was a few days ago. It was a lot of fun," Menhart said from Florida. The pitching coach spoke about the World Series to members of a golf club near his home in Richmond Hill, Ga.
Baseball fans in the Shenandoah Valley have two Major League teams to root for and each provides a clear path for your viewing pleasure — and patience.
The Nationals had one of the oldest teams in the majors last season and this spring and they are betting against Father Time — deciding to bring back veterans such as Howie Kendrick, Asdrubal Cabrera, former University of Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman, and catchers Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki.
Was that done out of sentimentality or need, with the minor league system not as deep as it once was?
Speaking of the minors: if you are rooting for the Orioles get to know those players down on the farm. Because the road to the top of the American League East, even if it ever happens, is going to have to run through the small towns of Aberdeen, Salisbury, Frederick, and Bowie, Md.
The Orioles (a staggering 223 losses in last two years) are in a complete rebuild and telling their fans — many of whom have kept their alliance despite the arrival of the Nationals — to be patient.
The poster boy for that approach is catcher Adley Rutschman, the overall first pick of the draft last June by the Orioles out of Oregon State.
Closer to Harrisonburg, rooting for the Orioles' youth movement can also mean pulling for two young pitchers in the Baltimore system.
Turner Ashby High graduate Brenan Hanifee, 21, a fourth-round pick of the Orioles in 2016, was in the starting rotation for the high Single-A Frederick Keys last season. If he can move up the next step is Double-A Bowie of the Eastern League.
The right-hander heads to Sarasota in a few days to get ready for this season. He will be joined next month by Shelton Perkins, 23, drafted by the Orioles in the 16th round out of James Madison University last June.
He had a stellar minor-league debut, allowing just four hits in 17.2 innings with Aberdeen in the New York-Penn League. Perhaps a promotion to full-season Delmarva in Salisbury awaits him this year.
The Nationals also have ties to Harrisonburg. Assistant general manager Doug Harris and Jeff Garber, a long-time minor league instructor, were teammates at JMU in the 1980s. Jeff Zona, a Richmond-area scout for the Nationals, is the father of current JMU infielder Nick Zona.
Harris and Menhart are close friends and have worked together for nearly a decade with the Nationals.
It was Harris that called Menhart last spring in Georgia and told him he would be taking over as pitching coach for the fired Derek Lilliquist - the rest is history.
"Our player development staff, in my humble opinion, is second to none," Menhart said. The Orioles better hope for the same as spring training begins.
