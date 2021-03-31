It's as if first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, 36, hasn't missed a beat - or is getting better with age.
The former University of Virginia standout, after sitting out the 2020 season due to pandemic and family concerns, hit six homers during spring training for Washington.
But as the Nationals get ready for Opening Day - at home Thursday at 7:09 p.m. against the Mets - it is also the fielding of Zimmerman that impresses Jeff Garber, a former shortstop for James Madison University.
"It was incredible to have him back. He looked to be in great shape and hasn't lost a step," according to Garber, 54, a long-time infield instructor with the Nationals. "He played well in all areas."
Zimmerman was a Gold Glove third baseman early in his career before switching over to first.
Garber will remain in West Palm Beach, Florida to work with minor league infielders after the Major League team flew to the nation's capital earlier this week.
Washington was slated to have a workout at Nationals Park on Wednesday and then ace Max Scherzer will face the Mets on Thursday on what could be a blustery day in the nation's capital.
His mound opponent will be Jacob deGrom of the Mets. "A goal of mine is to try to make it to the Hall of Fame," deGrom told reporters this week.
Since there were no fans in 2020, the Nationals plan to raise their World Series banner from the 2019 title at Nationals Park on Thursday. "I am very excited for them," Garber said of the Washington fans.
Garber is a former minor-league manager with the Royals and has varied duties these days with the Nationals. In the past, he has been co-field coordinator in player development with Fairfax native Tommy Shields, a former infielder with the Orioles and Cubs.
"We were there to assist the big-league club. They tried to keep people in smaller groups" due to the virus, Garber said. "The players got a lot of individual work. [Coach] Tim Bogar did an incredible job of scheduling everything."
The Nationals have at least two players on the Opening Day roster who played high school ball in Virginia: Zimmerman (Kellam High, Virginia Beach), and reliever Daniel Hudson, a native of Lynchburg who went to Princess Anne High in Virginia Beach and played in college at ODU.
The Orioles will have regional ties when they begin the season on Thursday in Boston at 2:10 p.m.
The starting pitcher for Baltimore will be John Means, a former standout at West Virginia University. Means was drafted by the Orioles out of West Virginia in 2014 and made his Major League debut four years later - against the Red Sox.
Means will be followed in the rotation by former Mets' ace Matt Harvey and lefty Bruce Zimmermann, a Baltimore native who began his college career at Towson of the Colonial Athletic Association before transferring to Division II Mount Olive in North Carolina.
"I'd like to say it's a good early birthday present," Harvey told reporters of when he learned he would make the roster for the Orioles. The former North Carolina standout turned 32 on Saturday.
JMU Baseball
Jimmy Jackson, the associate head coach/pitching coach for JMU, played at Old Mill High School in Maryland, near Annapolis.
Another former pitcher at Old Mill was Josh Hader, an ex-Oriole minor leaguer who is now a key reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers. Hader was teammates in 2018 in Milwaukee with former Harrisonburg resident Erik Kratz, a long-time catcher in the minors and majors.
JMU has not played since a win March 14 in Lexington against VMI. The Dukes are led in hitting by Fox Semones (.353) and Chase DeLauter (.346), who has six extra-base hits and three singles.
The JMU schedule calls for a series with College of Charleston to begin Friday in Harrisonburg. New York Yankees' outfielder Brett Gardner, who played for New Market in the Valley Baseball League, is a product of the College of Charleston.
Bocock's Debut
Former Turner Ashby standout Brian Bocock made his Major League debut 13 years ago this week. He started at shortstop for the Giants on March 31, 2008 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bocock walked in his first at-bat against veteran pitcher Brad Penny.
Another player in the game was Dave Roberts, the leadoff hitter for the Giants that day. Roberts was the manager for the Dodgers as they won the World Series last year over Tampa Bay.
Bocock played in 32 games for the Giants in 2008 and in six games for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010. Bocock played shortstop at Stetson - as did deGrom of the Mets at a later time.
Zombro, Robertson
Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro, a former pitcher for Staunton High and George Mason University, pitched in three games in spring training this year for Tampa Bay and had ERA of 23.14 in just 2.1 innings.
Nick Robertson, drafted out of JMU in 2019, appeared in four games for the Dodgers in spring training this year and had an ERA of 15.00 in three innings.
Orioles' Minors
There have been two minor league pitchers in the Orioles' system working out this off-season in Park View.
One makes sense in TA product Brenan Hanifee, drafted by Baltimore in the fourth round in 2016. Another pitcher working out with Michael Martin at Next Level Sports Performance is Zach Peek, who is from the Lynchburg area and began his pro career with the Angels. After Peek was traded to the Orioles in 2019, he met Hanifee and learned about the workout facility in Harrisonburg, according to Martin.
Nats' Minors
Among the minor leaguers in the Washington system who will head to Florida this week are infielders Quade Tomlin and Jake Boone, who have yet to play in the minors. Both signed with Washington last year.
"It is like they are getting back to work. It is going to be exciting to see what they will do in their first spring training," Garber said. "It has to be exciting for them."
Tomlin is from Lynchburg and is the son of former Major League pitcher Randy Tomlin, who pitched at Liberty. Boone is the grandson of Bob Boone, a former All-Star catcher and front office member of the Nationals.
ODAC Baseball
A number of local products are performing well in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference for schools not named Bridgewater or Eastern Mennonite.
Harrisonburg graduate Cade Templeton pitched 3.1 innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run (unearned) to get the save for Shenandoah on Tuesday against Bridgewater.
That left him with a 2.13 ERA this season for the Hornets, who improved to 12-1 overall and 9-0 in the ODAC with the win over BC.
Keegan Woolford hit his 31st career homer against the Eagles to set a school record for Shenandoah.
Templeton is one of several Shenandoah players who appeared in the Rockingham County Baseball League last year for the New Market Shockers.
Spotswood graduate Adam Dofflemyer, a senior pitcher at Lynchburg, was 3-0 in team-high 10 outings in games through Tuesday for the Hornets with an ERA of 0.77.
