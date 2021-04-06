The Washington Nationals will try again today to hold Opening Day — and this time a city in Virginia figures to play a key role.
The Nationals were slated to open the season at home Thursday against the New York Mets, but COVID-19 issues that hit Washington hard last week wiped out the three-game series.
Washington was to start a series at home Monday with the Braves (0-3), but that game was called off and the National League East division rivals are scheduled to meet Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. in the first game of the season for the Nationals. Dave Martinez, the Nationals manager, told reporters Monday he could be without five everyday players Tuesday due to protocol issues.
Intense ace Max Scherzer, who was on tap to pitch Thursday, is now expected to face the Braves on Tuesday.
“It was probably better that nobody was able to be around him. He would have been terrible to be around. He’s hardly bearable on a regular five days, so 10 days would have been miserable,” former University of Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman told reporters Monday about Scherzer.
General manager Mike Rizzo of Washington said last weekend the team will have to bring up several players from its alternate site in Fredericksburg since many key players who were expected on the 26-man roster last week won’t be eligible due to COVID-19 protocol.
Fredericksburg, about 50 miles south of Nationals Park, was also last year’s for alternate site for the 60-player pool for Washington.
The Nationals do not have to release their 26-man roster until just a few hours before their first game.
According to published reports, some of the players expected to be called up from the site at Fredericksburg for Opening Day include lefty reliever Sam Clay, backup catcher Tres Barrea, infielder Luis Garcia and outfielder Yadiel Hernandez.
Barrera has just two Major League at-bats, both in 2019, while Garcia and Hernandez broke into the majors last year with Washington.
Georgia Tech product Clay, signed by the Nationals as a free agent after last season, was in spring training in Florida then was sent March 27 to Triple-A Rochester in a paper move — Rochester doesn’t start its season until early next month.
Garcia spent time in Fredericksburg last summer before he was called up to Washington after the injury to veteran infielder Starlin Castro. Garcia is expected to start at second on Tuesday, Martinez told reporters Monday.
Garcia made his big league debut at Baltimore in August and hit .276 in 134 at-bats in the majors with the Nationals last year. Hernandez, 33, who defected from Cuba, also spent time in Fredericksburg then hit a walk-off homer to beat the Phillies in his seventh Major League game on Sept. 22.
Clay has been in Fredericksburg with other players this week. General manager Mike Rizzo said last week there were 33 players in Fredericksburg.
Scherzer is 10-9 in his career against the Braves with an ERA of 3.95 in 25 games, with 23 starts.
“I’ll be ready to go tomorrow. It’s a crazy year. Just kind of, like I said, keep a smile on your face, we get to play baseball tomorrow, so I’m happy,” he told reporters Monday.
The native of St. Louis is eager to get a vaccine for the virus. “I tend to follow the scientists. I see the benefits of it. I can’t wait to get it,” he said.
ODAC Baseball
Eastern Mennonite continues to get torrid production from the top three hitters in the lineup.
The Royals (5-4, 5-4 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference) are paced by senior outfielder Jaylon Lee (.455), junior outfielder Jordan Jones (.469) and senior infielder Brett Lindsay (.355).
Lee, who gained ODAC honors Monday, has scored 12 runs and has three homers and 16 RBIs in just 33 at-bats. Jones has scored 15 runs in just 32 at-bats and had four hits in a game Friday. Lindsay has driven in 12 runs in just 31 at-bats.
EMU plays Wednesday at nationally-ranked Shenandoah in ODAC play.
Bridgewater (5-6, 4-5) is paced by junior outfielder Jarret Biesecker, who is hitting .366. Sophomore infielder Jeffrey Snider (.267) has seven of the team’s 11 steals. The Eagles have allowed 26 steals; BC is at Washington and Lee on Wednesday.
JMU Baseball
The top three hitters for James Madison are Fox Semones (.433), Chase DeLauter (.364) and Travis Reifsnider (.345). Each of them has at least five extra-base hits. Reifsnider leads the team in homers with three with Conor Hartigan (.298) has driven in 10 runs to pace the Dukes.
JMU (5-7, 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association) is scheduled to host a series with North Carolina Wilmington starting Friday in Harrisonburg.
Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles surprised some people with a three-game sweep in Boston last weekend to open the season. “We just played clean baseball,” infielder Pat Valaika said before Monday’s game against the Yankees. “It was fun; great start for us.”
The Orioles’ home opener is Thursday with the Red Sox. “It’s more fun with fans. We didn’t have that last year,” Valaika said.
The Orioles put outfield standout Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and called up outfielder Ryan McKenna, who had been with the team on the taxi squad in New York.
