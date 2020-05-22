The Washington Nationals got tired of waiting - that is one way to look at it.
With the Major League Baseball season on hold due to COVID-19, the Nationals have decided to "hand out" their Word Series rings in a virtual ceremony Sunday night. According to reports, some players will open up a package with their ring in a Zoom event fans will be able to watch online.
"This is not the way we wanted to do it," former James Madison shortstop Jeff Garber told me from his home in Florida.
Garber, a baseball lifer, has worked as an instructor in the minor league system of the Nationals for nearly 10 years. One of his areas of expertise is working with infielders, and over the years he has put in long hours with the likes of Ryan Zimmerman, Trea Turner, Wilmer Difo and a host of minor leaguers who never got above Single-A ball.
In a perfect world, this Sunday event would have been done in early April at Nationals Park with about 40,000 fans screaming their approval. "It is breaking their hearts they can't do it that way; but they felt they wanted to do something," Garber said of the Nationals' front office.
After more than 30 years in pro baseball, Garber earned his first World Series ring when the Nationals upset the Houston Astros last October in the Fall Classic. Also earning a ring was Doug Harris, a teammate with Garber on the Dukes and an assistant general manager with Washington.
But with the season on hold, the Nationals will have online ceremony Sunday for their players. Garber was part of a Zoom meeting Thursday with others in the organization for details on how to access the event.
Garber, who had yet to get his ring as of Thursday, is not sure if the Nationals will have another ring ceremony at Nationals Park whenever the majors play again. But it appears unlikely there will be fans in the stands if MLB does conduct some sort of season this year.
While Garber never reached the majors - he played at Triple-A in the Kansas City system - former JMU catcher Mike Hubbard had a personal connection to some of those Washington ring recipients.
A native of Lynchburg, Hubbard made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1995 but was out of options after the 1997 season.
At the end of spring training in 1998 with the Cubs, he was claimed on waivers by the Montreal Expos - who moved to Washington in time for the 2005 season.
"I ended up meeting the Expos in North Carolina to play an exhibition game," Hubbard said this week. "My wife and I took a red-eye flight from Arizona. She went to the team hotel and I went to the park."
That season, Hubbard played in 32 games with the Expos and hit .145. He was teammates with fellow catchers Michael Barrett, Bob Henley, and Chris Widger.
Last year, Henley and Barrett earned World Series rings: Henley was the third-base coach for the Nationals while Barrett was a minor league instructor with catchers.
A native of Alabama, Henley was drafted by the Expos in 1991 and made his MLB debut the same year Hubbard was with Montreal. In 2014, Henley became the third-base coach for the Nationals.
"It has been a long time. I am just excited for all of the fans and ownership and everyone that has worked so hard," Henley said last October as the Nationals made it to the NLCS for the first time.
A Cubs' draft pick, Hubbard spent just one season in the Expos' system.
"That was a great summer. Felipe Alou was the manager. We had some good, young talent," recalled Hubbard, who now lives in the Richmond area. "I tried to contribute and do what I needed to do. I appreciate the opportunity I had with the Expos."
Widger was a product of George Mason, a former member of the Colonial Athletic Association. JMU is a charter member of the CAA, so Hubbard and Widger faced each other in college before turning pro.
"We would talk about our college games," Hubbard said of that season as teammates.
Other members of that 1998 Montreal team were infielder/outfielder F.P. Santangelo and Mike Maddux, the pitching coach for the Nationals in 2016-17 who now has the same role with St. Louis.
"I always enjoyed talking with him and catching him," Hubbard said of Maddux, the brother of Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux. "I remember spending time with him and picking his brain."
Santangelo has covered the Nationals for several years as an analyst for Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.
Hubbard enjoyed the chance to play for Alou.
"He was very much a player's manager," Hubbard said. "I compare him to Bobby Cox in that regard. He was always backing his players."
Hubbard played in two games under Cox with Atlanta in 2000 and then played his last MLB season the next year with the Texas Rangers. He played Triple-A in the Orioles' system in 2002 and then ended his pro career with Triple-A Richmond with the Braves in 2003.
The former JMU standout, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 1990, never appeared in a post-season game.
The Nationals, who won the World Series for the first time last year, aren't going to wait any longer to celebrate the rings they won last October. I guess you can't blame them - though it would have been more fun with fans in the stands at Nationals Park.
"This is very exciting considering the current (COVID-19) situation," current Nationals pitching coach Paul Menhart wrote in a text Friday to the News-Record of the event Sunday. "It's going to be nice to see everyone again."
