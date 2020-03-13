Officials with the U.S. District Court for the Western District postponed all naturalization ceremonies in the district until April 1.
To complete the process, those seeking citizenship must take the Oath of Allegiance, which is given during the ceremonies.
Additionally, the courts have asked attorneys with clients scheduled for hearings to talk to clients and their families to inquire about health threats.
The directive asks attorneys to find out if the defendant, or family member, has symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or if they have been exposed within the past 14 days to individuals who may have COVID-19 coronavirus.
In these cases, the court is likely to postpone hearings.
