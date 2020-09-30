Trapped inside, bored of the same four walls? Dive into the colorful world of watercolor and bring nature's beauty into your home.
Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society's 34th annual Member Show is hanging at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, but art lovers can browse the collection of masterful entries online until Nov. 7.
Thirty-eight pieces are featured in the show from painters across the region with various perspectives celebrating the intricacies and small details in life shining through delicate textures, abstract shades and fluid strokes.
Judge Lynn Ferris is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, the National Watercolor Society and the Florida Watercolor Society with accolades recognized in Watercolor magazine, Watercolor Magic and Splash.
Lois Whitecotton's spectacular collision of colors, textures and shapes in her piece "2020" won Best in Show, and Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society Chair Donna Detrich took home first with her artwork "Hideaway by the Ocean."
The full show is available online at https://shenandoahvalleywatercolorsociety.org.
The society meets each month on the first Saturday of the month at West Side Baptist Church in Harrisonburg at 10 a.m.
— Staff Report
