The Bridgewater College baseball team entered Sunday tied for fifth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), with the top eight teams making the postseason tournament next month.
The team the Eagles were tied with at 9-8? That would be Hampden-Sydney, the visitors on Sunday as BC lost two games to the Tigers in Bridgewater.
Harrisonburg grad and BC senior Kevin Navedo homered — his third of the year — to tie the first game at 1-1. But Hampden-Sydney scored six runs in the top of the seventh and won 12-5 in the opener despite two hits and two RBIs by designated hitter Collin Reid, who also hit a homer. The Eagles lost game two, 4-0.
Hunter Mohr went four innings and was tagged with the loss in the first game. Navedo has 22 RBIs in his first 17 games this season.
Waring Garber, the Turner Ashby product, got the start on the mound for the Eagles in the second game.
It was his sixth start of the season as he began the day second on the club in innings pitched — he went five innings Sunday and allowed four earned runs as BC could manage no runs and five hits against starter Justin Woodall of Hampden-Sydney.
Going into Sunday, Randolph-Macon was first at 15-2, Shenandoah and Roanoke were tied for second at 14-3 and Lynchburg was fourth at 13-4. The tourney begins May 8.
BC is now 10-11, 9-10 in the ODAC while the Tigers are 16-10, 11-8.
In other weekend action:
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 19, Ferrum 1: On Senior Day on Saturday, the host Eagles got five goals and two assists from Eric Husselbaugh and one goal and four assists from Hunter Becker to beat Ferrum 19-1 in ODAC men’s lacrosse.
Husselbaugh reached the 200-point mark for his career while teammate Justin Calabrese made it to the 100-point mark. BC improved to 4-4, 4-4 while Ferrum fell to 3-11, 1-8.
Field Hockey
Delaware 3, James Madison 2: The Dukes lost to host Delaware 3-2 in the CAA title match on Saturday. The Blue Hens scored the game-winner while down a player; JMU ends the year 6-2. Delaware will play Northwestern in the NCAA tournament.
Women’s Tennis
James Madison 4, William & Mary 2: In the CAA championship on Sunday, James Madison won its second straight CAA title with a 4-2 win over host William & Mary. The winning point came via Alexis Franco, a redshirt senior who won 6-2, 7-5. The Dukes advanced with a 4-0 win Saturday over the College of Charleston. The NCAA selection show will be May 3 at 6 p.m.
Softball
James Madison 7, UNC Wilmington 3: In the second of two games Sunday, No. 25 James Madison got two doubles and three RBIs from Sara Jubas and a homer and two RBIs from Madison Naujokas to beat UNC Wilmington 7-3 and sweep the doubleheader. Winning pitcher Odicci Alexander improved to 7-0 as she gave up no earned runs and two hits with 13 strikeouts.
In the first game Sunday in Harrisonburg, the Dukes won 11-3 as Kate Gordon (Page County) drove in five runs with two hits, including her 11th homer, while Jubas and three hits and scored a run and Michelle Sullivan also homered. The winning pitcher was Alissa Humphrey, who improved to 11-0.
In the first game of the series Saturday, host JMU won 10-4 as Gordon hit her 10th homer, Logan Newton went deep for the seventh time and Emily Phillips hit her third homer of the season. JMU is 27-1, 14-1 while the Seahawks are 13-21, 7-8.
Lacrosse
James Madison 15, Elon 9: On Sunday, host JMU won 15-9 over Elon on Senior Day in CAA lacrosse as Isabella Peterson had six goals to tie career best and Lizzy Fox had three. JMU is 9-4, 3-1 while Elon fell to 8-3, 2-2. JMU’s Emma Johnson tied a career school mark with 119 caused turnovers.
Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph-Macon 2: EMU, on Sunday, won the first two sets 25-19, 25-20 then lost the next two 25-14, 25-17 to host Randolph-Macon in ODAC volleyball. EMU won set five 15-7 to win the match and ended regular-season play 4-8, 4-7 while the Yellow Jackets fell to 6-4, 5-4.
Tori Wigley (East Rockingham) had 44 assists for EMU while Paris Hutchinson (Wilson Memorial) had 15 kills, Hannah Johnson (Wilson Memorial) added 13 and Heather Phelps had 11 as the Royals clinched a spot in the ODAC tournament.
Men’s Track
In Lexington on Saturday, senior Justice Allen (Waynesboro) of Eastern Mennonite set a personal best in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:03.55 at the Spring Term Kick-Off in Lexington to take first. Isaac Alderfer, a Broadway grad, was first in the 800-meter race with a time of 1:55.10 for EMU.
Women’s Track
At the Spring Term Kick-Off in Lexington, EMU’s Kendra Oguamena was first in 100-meter dash in 13.32 on Saturday.
Baseball
William & Mary 1, James Madison 0: The visiting Dukes had just six hits and lost 1-0 in the nightcap Sunday in CAA baseball to William & Mary. JMU is now 7-11, 4-5 while the Tribe is 11-19, 8-7.
JMU starter and loser Justin Showalter, the Turner Ashby product, allowed eight hits and five earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Tribe in the first game in a 6-3 loss.
In the first game of the series Saturday, Conor Hartigan went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs as the Dukes won 9-5. Donovan Burke picked up the win in his second start while Lliam Grubbs retired seven batters to get his fourth save.
