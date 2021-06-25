Clover Hill has two new faces at the top of the lineup, though both were with the team last season.
After beginning the year in the Valley Baseball League, Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo joined the Bucks for his first game on Sunday in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Navedo went 1-for-3 and drove in a run in a loss to Elkton then went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs in an 8-4 victory over the host Bridgewater Reds on Thursday. He hit third in the lineup Thursday.
"It is great to have him back. He is having fun with the guys and fits in perfectly and does whatever we need him to do," Clover Hill skipper Kevin Chandler said Friday of Navedo.
Hitting first on Thursday for Clover Hill was outfielder Bryce Suters, the Broadway High standout who is headed to James Madison. His prep season ended last week.
"It's a good little mixture," Chandler said of his new-look lineup.
Navedo was a senior second baseman for Bridgewater College this spring as the Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Navedo led the Eagles in RBIs this year.
Navedo played shortstop on Thursday for Clover Hill. He also played for the Bucks in 2020. Clover Hill veteran standout Tyler Bocock, also an infielder, didn't play Thursday as he spends time with his family in Florida for part of the summer.
Navedo began the summer season with Woodstock in the Valley League under skipper Mike Bocock, the Turner Ashby and Bridgewater College product.
"He definitely calms us down," Chandler said of Navedo. "He is out here having fun and getting better and he enjoys playing and that is good for the older guys and younger guys to see. It makes it an easier game; it is already a hard game."
Suters hit .400 in eight games for Clover Hill last year while Navedo batted .365 in 17 contests for the Bucks in 2020. Suters is 2-for-8 in his first two RCBL games this season.
Woodstock swept Winchester in a doubleheader on Thursday to forge a tie with Strasburg for first place in the division. Navedo hit .077 in 13 at-bats with Woodstock.
Clover Hill hosts Grottoes on Saturday and plays Sunday at New Market.
Mundy Is Mashing
Former Valley League standout J.D. Mundy continues to be one of the biggest surprises in the minor leagues.
Signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Orioles out of Radford last year, the Roanoke product hit his eighth homer for high Single-A Aberdeen on Thursday.
A former Covington player in the Valley League, the first baseman was hitting .279 with 19 RBIs in 16 games through Thursday for Aberdeen since he was promoted from low Single-A Delmarva earlier this year.
Mundy hit .324 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 20 games for Delmarva, where he was teammates with former James Madison pitcher Shelton Perkins - who was promoted to high Single-A Aberdeen this week.
Going into Friday, Mundy had an OPS of 1.066 this season with 12 homers in the minors.
"I really learned about the game from an approach-side of the plate," Mundy told the News-Record last year of his time in Covington in 2018.
He played at Virginia Tech before transferring to Radford.
Aberdeen was 24-19 going into its home game with Rome on Friday night at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, about 50 miles north of Baltimore.
Cavs Knocked Out
In a game that began late Thursday due to rain, the University of Virginia baseball team lost 6-2 to Texas as the Cavaliers were eliminated from the College World Series in Omaha.
"This is as special a team in this uniform at this university. ... What they persevered through and the resiliency in the last two weeks was remarkable," Cavs coach Brian O'Connor told reporters early Friday. "All the teams we have at Virginia are special in their own way, but this one is at the top."
O'Connor, who grew up in Nebraska, played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 1990.
Catching On?
The Washington Nationals' farm system is rated the lowest in the majors by many publications.
And the winning percentage of the Washington affiliates this year is also among the worst.
One area of concern is at catching, where the Nationals have developed very few top-flight Major League players at that position in the past 10 years. One exception is Pedro Severino, now with Baltimore.
In games through Thursday, Triple-A catcher Blake Swihart was hitting .169 for Rochester. He is a former catcher for the Red Sox.
At Double-A Harrisburg, catcher Jakson Reetz was hitting .226. He was drafted in the third round in 2014 out of a high school in Nebraska by Washington.
At high Single-A Wilmington, catcher Israel Pineda was hitting .167. Geraldi Diaz, at low Single-A Fredericksburg, was batting .224 in games through Thursday.
Another catcher with Fredericksburg is Allan Berrios, who was batting .186 going into Friday. He played for Covington in the Valley League in 2017.
Defense, of course, is the most important thing for catchers. But those batting averages must be a concern for the Nationals - especially for Pineda, considered the top catching prospect with Washington.
Former Major League catcher Michael Barrett, who used to work with catchers in the minors with Washington, left the organization prior to this season.
Jake Lowery, named the top catcher in the country with JMU in 2011, now works with catchers in the Washington system and is to be the manager of the Gulf Coast League affiliate for the Nationals.
"We start Monday," Lowery wrote to the News-Record on Friday from Florida. His hitting coach will be Mark Harris, a native of Bristol and long-time resident of Northern Virginia who played in the minors with the Yankees.
A former minor league player with Cleveland and Washington, Richmond native Lowery turns 32 next month. He spent part of the 2019 season with Double-A Harrisburg in the Nationals' system.
Another instructor with the Nationals in Florida is Jeff Garber, a former infielder for JMU. "He has been such an asset," Lowery noted.
MLB Flashbacks
On June 26, 2018, former Virginia Tech player Chad Pinder hit a home run for Oakland. That gave the A's 27 games in a row on the road with at least one homer. Pinder has three homers through Thursday this year with Oakland.
On June 26, 2011, the Nationals named Davey Johnson as the manager. He took over for Jim Riggleman, who had resigned just days earlier. Johnson had played and managed the Orioles before getting the Washington job. He also guided the Mets to the 1986 World Series. On June 26, 1970, Frank Robinson of the Orioles hit two grand slams to help beat the Washington Senators. Robinson would also manage the Nationals.
