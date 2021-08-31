BOWIE, Md. — Aaron Palensky, now 22, came all the way from his native Nebraska to play for Winchester in the Valley Baseball League in 2018.
But the outfielder from Omaha was familiar with the Shenandoah Valley since his two of his older brothers had played in the VBL before he did — one of them with Waynesboro.
“The coach reached out to me since he saw my name on the junior college website and saw that I was doing well,” Palensky said of his Winchester manager in 2018. “I knew that it was reputable league.”
“I loved the town, I loved the league,” Palensky, now a minor leaguer with the New York Yankees, said before batting practice here Tuesday before facing the Double-A Bowie Baysox. “As for Virginia, I enjoyed it, especially because being from Nebraska there is a lot of flat land and a lot of farmland and Virginia is very wooded. So it was a change of scenery; it was a good change.”
Palensky went to Washington, D.C., on one of his off days from Winchester and also found a spot in the mountains to look out over the Shenandoah Valley.
He was an all-Valley Baseball League player with the Winchester Royals in 2018 and he also played for the Royals in 2019.
“It helped me the mental side of, not being alone, but away from home,” said Palensky, who stayed with two different host families in Winchester. “My junior college was only an hour and half away while this was across the country. It just kind of prepared me for not always having your home to go back to. It introduced me to the mental grind” of baseball.
Palensky played in college at the University of Nebraska and majored in sports media and communication.
He was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent last year; the draft was just five rounds in 2020. His brother, Caleb, played independent baseball for a few weeks in 2014 for Gary, Indiana.
“I knew that my chances were low of getting picked in the five-round draft. I knew that I would have opportunities after the draft to sign,” said Aaron Palensky, who gave up two more years of college eligibility to sign with the Yankees.
“I still wasn’t sure if I wanted to sign or go back to school. Last year, I was in Omaha for the whole season. I was at my brother’s house, he has a gym in his garage and I was hitting at a facility,” he added.
Palensky was hitting .232 in his first 99 at-bats with Double-A Somerset going into a series on Tuesday night at Double-A Bowie, a farm team of the Orioles.
“It is definitely a different transition from college to pro ball. I started off in extended spring training then got a quick cal-lup” to Double-A, he said. “I have gotten to learn from the guys that have been around. It has been great to learn from these guys.”
The native of Nebraska has been able to see any person several Major League players with the Yankees who have spent time with Somerset while on rehab this year. One of them was pitcher Corey Kluber, who was with Somerset for two stints.
Kluber was teammates at Stetson with Brian Bocock, a former Turner Ashby standout who played for the Giants and Phillies in the majors.
“Being around them, seeing how they go about there business, is definitely beneficial for us,” the outfielder Palensky said.
The Baysox were second in the southwest division of the Northeast League in games through Monday while Somerset was battling Portland for first in the Northeast Division. The top two teams overall will meet for the title in late September.
More Double-A
Binghamton and Richmond, also in the same league as Somerset and Bowie, had their game Tuesday called off to allow for more contact testing of the Binghamton team, according to the Rumble Ponies of upstate New York.
Former James Madison, Valley Baseball League (New Market) and Rockingham County Baseball League (Shenandoah) standout Lorenzo Bundy is the manager for Binghamton in the Mets’ system. Former JMU pitcher Dan Goggin has pitched out of the bullpen this year for Bundy.
Nicely Shines
Spotswood graduate and former Houston minor leaguer Austin Nicely of Grottoes went seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on Sunday for the York Revolution in the independent Atlantic League.
The lefty allowed just one hit after the first inning and retired 19 of the 23 batters he faced, though he was the hard-luck loser against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. That left him with a record of 5-8 this year with an ERA of 3.57 in 17 games, with 16 starts.
Morris Stays Hot
Tanner Morris had three hits on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 18 games with Single-A Vancouver in the Toronto system. The former University of Virginia infielder played for Stuarts Draft in the Rockingham County Baseball League last year. His average was up to .289 in games through Monday.
Withers: Good Cause
Former James Madison pitcher Brandon Withers, now in the minors with Oakland, is raising money for cancer research. Every one of his strikeouts helps raise funds to fight cancer.
The right-hander had 60 strikeouts in 40.2 innings with Single-A Lansing in games through Monday.
The Manassas product was 2-1 with an ERA of 4.44 in 31 games out of the bullpen.
Bocock Returning
Former Turner Ashby and Bridgewater College baseball player Mike Bocock told the News-Record on Tuesday he will return to manage Woodstock in the Valley Baseball League in 2022.
The River Bandits were near the top of the top of the standings in the Northern Division for most of the past season.
“I hope I can bring all of my coaching staff back,” Bocock said. He was inducted into the VBL Hall of Fame in 2016 and has won several titles as a skipper in the league.
Strasburg won the northern division title and also captured the VBL crown as well.
Meet The MetPatrick Mazeik, a catcher with the New York Mets, played for Mike Bocock in the VBL with Waynesboro in 2013.
The catcher was drafted in the eighth round in 2015 by the Mets and the Stetson product made his Major League debut on May 5 of this year.
The Massachusetts native was hitting .204 in 54 at-bats for the Mets through Monday.
Former TA standouts Brian Bocock and Tyler Bocock, the son of Mike, played in college at Stetson.
New York begins a series in Washington on Friday.
MLB Flashback
Tracy Stallard was born in Coeburn in southwest Virginia on Aug. 31, 1937. He won 30 games in the majors and allowed the record 61st homer to Roger Maris in 1961 while pitching for the Red Sox against the Yankees.
Stallard, a right-hander, was buried in Big Stone Gap after his death in 2017.
DeLauter News
JMU’s Chase DeLauter was named one of the top 25 prospects by Baseball America from the Cape Cod League league this summer. The West Virginia native had some of the top numbers in the league at the plate with Bourne. He has played two seasons for the Dukes.
