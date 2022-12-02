Growers in the Valley will have a chance to meet up and talk about all things agriculture on Monday.
Sustainability Matters, an environmental nonprofit, and the Friendly City Food Co-op are co-hosting a networking event for commercial growers from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sage Bird Ciderworks in Harrisonburg.
The event is open to new and old growers, as well as buyers and distributors, said Sari Carp, executive director of Sustainability Matters.
“Essentially anyone who can benefit from networking,” Carp said.
Around 40 people had registered as of Thursday. Carp said she encourages anyone interested to register as the co-op is providing free food to participants.
This will be the first Grower to Grower event held in Harrisonburg. Sustainability Matters used to host it in Winchester before the pandemic hit. The last one happened in 2019.
Grower to Grower started in late 2018, which was a wet season for farmers.
Since so many crops drowned, Sustainability Matters created a space where farmers could talk to each other about the rough season.
“It quickly became more than that,” Carp said.
The past Winchester events allowed people to pool resources, find mentors and connect with growers of different backgrounds, Carp said.
Carp said she hopes participants learn from each other Monday.
“You know, ‘What are you planning to do about spotted lanternflies?’” Carp said, referring to the invasive species spreading through the region. “‘Do you know anyone interested in buying this specific crop?’”
Sustainability Matters started in 2018 as a grassroots environmental organization aiming to educate people on agriculture and connect farmers in the north and central Shenandoah Valley, Carp said.
A major focus of the group is to reach nonconventional conservation partners that might otherwise get left out, Carp said.
The first Grower to Grower event was held at Sexi Mexi Burrito Bar in Winchester, Carp said.
The owner of the restaurant buys local products when she can, and she was on the hunt for locally grown chili peppers.
A brand-new grower showed up to the event who liked to grow peppers — specifically, exotic chili peppers.
“It was a match made in heaven,” Carp said.
