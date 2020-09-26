Five years ago, the Carlsons began fermenting homemade alcoholic cider and brewed up a vision of opening Harrisonburg’s first cidery, an urban novelty since most cideries are planted under the shade of orchards. At the start of 2020, the couple were awarded a state grant to develop their dream, and Sage Bird Ciderworks became a fantasy within reach — then COVID-19 struck.
“We had started the process over a year ago, so well before coronavirus was a thing, before it was even a thing in China. … When it became prevalent in the United States, we were honestly in too deep to back out,” cidermaker Zach Carlson said.
Across town, “For Rent” signs have steadily sprung onto window sills and door frames like all too real Halloween decor as the pandemic’s strain shutters business after business.
The loss of familiar locations such as Food.Bar.Food and Larkin Arts aches across the downtown neighborhood, but in the wake of loss, new life has also emerged as local entrepreneurs set sail and embark on new business endeavors.
For food and beverage establishments like Merge and Magpie Diner, which opened in the early spring, rolling with the punches of the pandemic was afforded with the grace of operating previous, separate establishments that secured a basis of stability and familiarity with clients.
Kirsten Moore, owner of Magpie Diner and co-working space The Perch, chose to pivot the business to a pop-up market outside of Clementine Cafe when the outbreak delayed her businesses from opening. While she said the temporary venture did not generate substantial revenue, it acted as a tool to build relationships with neighboring businesses and establish a customer base that contributed to the seamless opening of Magpie Diner in late July.
“Anytime in a small town you’ve got some sort of history with people or people know you … you have an advantage, for sure. It’s not a free pass by any means, but I guess it gives you a leg up,” Moore said.
Magpie Diner also had the upper hand of being a funded startup, but the business has since been a nonstop hub of activity as locals and transplants swing through the former Big “L” Tire warehouse to enjoy breakfast and lunch. Moore said it was ultimately a stroke of luck that construction delays pushed back opening by a few weeks.
“Had we opened March 1 and then had to shut down 10 days later, 15 days later, that would be a different story,” she said.
Across the street, Sage Bird Ciderworks watched with earnestness as customers flowed in and out of the nearby diner. What once seemed a ripe opportunity had lost its luster, and the promise of a fruitful endeavor felt tumultuous. Still, Carlson said months of labor and a drained bank account forced them to move forward into the unknown and hope for the best.
“We spent a lot of money and a lot of time, and it didn’t really leave us the option of backing out,” he said.
For the first six months of the pandemic, the Sage Bird team dedicated itself to transforming the renovated garage space into a cozy, chic taproom. Carlson said the time spent building out the business was a blessing since it spared them from navigating the ever-evolving protocols and measures spouted in earlier months as the nation grappled to understand the novel coronavirus.
When September rolled around, Sage Bird Ciderworks opened. Having watched and consulted businesses testing what worked and what didn’t, the Carlsons felt prepared to face the market and bring ciders downtown. Some things were different than envisioned, like the necessity of purchasing a crowler machine to offer to-go drinks, but Carlson said flexibility was key to success, as is strictly abiding by health guidelines.
“Actually following the rules but being careful to look like you’re following the rules has paid off way more than cutting corners would have,” Carlson said. “People patron us and say … ‘You’re one of the only places we go because you’re upfront with the safety measures you’re taking,’ and that’s good for us to hear because it’s hard to implement, but it seems to be paying off.”
What Isn’t Working
The north end of town previously marked with vacant industrial warehouses has advanced leaps and bounds in recent months with the opening of Merge, Magpie Diner, Friendly City Laundry and Sage Bird Ciderworks. And construction is not letting up.
Moore said opening a business now feels like a gamble, but starting a new business has never been for the faint of heart, and customers seem eager to try something new after months of bad news and isolation.
“When we were ready to open, it felt like people were ready to come out,” she said. “People are coming out and bringing families and friends and sitting and talking and eating like we used to. … It’s like the one spot of normal in my world right now.”
On Liberty Street, Mary Yoder is preparing to open Dart Resale and Trade after a year of offering secondhand clothing online and at pop-ups.
Before the pandemic began, Yoder joined a launch program for new businesses through the city in preparation of opening her first brick-and-mortar location after nine years of teaching.
Caught in the middle of having put in her resignation for the next school year and still teaching when schools transitioned online, Yoder said she had time to contemplate how she wanted to move forward. When the Liberty Street space opened up, it felt like a sign after months of scouting for the perfect spot.
While it’s easy to feel flashes of doubt, Yoder said conversations with other downtown businesses, the city’s new business program and the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center offered priceless support that has solidified her confidence moving forward with a new business.
“Our downtown community has been so incredibly generous with advice and feedback and information. I think it’s been so helpful to connect with other business owners and learn how they’ve been handling things and adjusting during the pandemic,” she said.
Carlson said starting a new business feels scary at times and may come off inappropriately, but it’s the only option for many starting entrepreneurs and turnout has been positive thus far, which he is grateful for.
“Opening in the middle of a pandemic, I think some would read that as callous or unwise, but for us we have to. Everything is on the line for us,” Carlson said. “We feel the Harrisonburg community has invested in us, and we’re excited to invest back in that community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.