For a first-year coach in the midst of a global pandemic, Andy Routzahn has maintained positivity this season.
Routzahn, who previously served as the JV girls basketball coach at Turner Ashby, is taking over an Eastern Mennonite program that had success last season but is looking to take a leap during the 2020-21 campaign.
“We try to seize every opportunity to give encouragement because encouragement is the oxygen to our soul,” Routzahn said. “Failing is OK. If we only focus on our successes and wins, we will never improve.”
The Flames are coming off a 13-11 record last year — their first winning season since 2013-14. They went just 3-6 in league play and finished seventh out of 11 teams in the Blue Ridge Conference and lost in the first round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament. Routzahn is the third coach in as many years.
“I think the team’s biggest strengths this year are cohesion and hustle,” senior forward Emma Myers said. “We have a mix of returning players who have been playing with each other for years as well as players who are just starting. Since we have already formed such a good bond, it just feels like we’ve all been playing together for a while.”
Myers and senior guard Halie Mast join junior guard Avery Nussbaum as the three captains for this year’s team.
Combined, the trio averaged 21.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 6.1 steals per game in 2019-20.
“This year's team is very special,” Nussbaum said. “We have gotten a lot of new girls that are super athletic and have great basketball knowledge. Along with these players, we have amazing returning players as well. We already have great work ethic and team unity. We have aggressive players, hustlers and great shooters.”
Make no mistake about it. Eastern Mennonite will have key players it needs to replace with Maya Ferrell lost to graduation and juniors Joelle Blosser and Malia Bauman both opting out, but there’s talent there to be successful.
“This season's team is pretty special in how we look to push the ball up the court and we've meshed really well together so far,” Mast said. “We have some great new players who will add a lot of intensity and positive energy to the team. We also have key returners and I feel like each player is versatile and fills a vital role on this team.”
Just a month ago, it was unclear if the Flames would even be allowed to have a season due to the COVID-19 regulations. Ultimately, the school opted to play with masks this year and it’s a decision the players are grateful for.
“I am very thankful to be able to play basketball this year,” Myers said. “As a senior, a player, and a captain, this is going to be my last season, and with everything that’s happening, getting not only to practice but play games is amazing. I’m extremely grateful for our amazing coaching staff and the school administration for making this possible.”
With Routzahn having limited time to install his system, learning quickly was important. Mast said she’s been impressed with how fast the Flames have picked up everything and said it showcases the potential they have.
“Focusing on the small things will make our game as a whole better,” Mast said. “Staying positive, having an aggressive defense, communicating and being creative to make shots happen will be keys to our success this season. Also, remember that this is a special year and we are making history, so have fun and encourage each other.”
There are a total of three seniors and two juniors on this team, which is why Routzahn called his team’s “upperclassmen leadership” its biggest strength. Freshman Alyssa Flanders and eighth grader Makayla Darcus also have potential and will have the privilege of learning behind a knowledgeable group of veterans ahead of them.
“Leading your team off the court by being a positive force throughout the school day and checking in with players— not just about basketball but about life — is very important and definitely helps the team succeed,” Mast said. “I feel like leading is even more important this year. Due to the virus, basketball players are distance learning for the duration of the season. Making sure to check in with each other during the day while also looking forward to that two hours each day to be with each other will be what keeps us going.”
The Flames haven’t had many opportunities to bond before the season due to COVID-19. Nussbaum said one of the biggest reasons she opted to play this year was to set up success for future players that come through the program.
“For me, personally, I’m here to build the basketball program so that there is a team for girls to play on in the future,” Nussbaum said. “This means I have to be a role model to these girls just like I had role models while I was growing up. I do this by building up a confidence in their game and pushing them to do their best while encouraging and uplifting them. This team already has a great spirit where we can go from laughing one minute to complete focus.”
With encouraging leaders such as Mast, Myers and Nussbaum and a renewed sense of energy from Routzahn and his assistant, George Laase, it’s not so confusing why the Eastern Mennonite girls basketball program is optimistic.
In fact, Nussbaum said, it’s just enough to believe the Flames might be ready to make that leap sooner than expected.
“With the times that we are in right now I couldn’t be more thankful to be having a season,” Nussbaum said. “I’m grateful for every opportunity I have in the gym with my teammates and coaches regardless if we have any games. We have two new coaches this year who have brought the right energy to this team and created a focused but an extremely fun place to practice. They are exactly what EMHS needs to grow the girls basketball program.”
