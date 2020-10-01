There’s a new coffee spot on the mountain.
Rugged Cup opened in McGaheysville at the base of Massanuten Resort on Monday as the latest endeavor of Shenandoah Provisions, and cortados, chai and cold brew just scrape the surface of all the new cafe offers.
With two specialty roasts blended by Shenandoah Joe, Rugged Cup is a cozy spot with classic and modern offerings for tourists and everyday coffee drinkers.
“It’s warm. It’s friendly. It’s just a new experience,” general manager Cody Bridges said. “When you’re getting down from a hike or making your commute to work across the mountain, it’s a good place to stop. We want to make ourselves a part of people’s daily routine.”
Shenandoah Provisions does most of its business at Massanutten Resort, but Mark Litz, vice president of operations, said the business wanted to open an off-site business at the base of the mountain.
“There aren’t a lot of coffee shops to get around the area of McGaheysville and Penn Laird, so I thought it was a good place to start. We can drive business from Massanutten and the local area,” he said. “There’s a good number of traffic that comes off the resort and goes west every day to Harrisonburg, so we always felt there was good traffic coming and going.”
The cafe has seating inside and outside as well as curbside pickup and online ordering options for coffee lovers to enjoy a mug of joe on the go.
Elkton resident Tim Smith said he is a regular coffee drinker who always travels into the city to pick up coffee from Dunkin’ and is excited to try fresh roasts closer to home.
“I’m looking forward to the Rugged Cup when I get home,” he said. “Now, I won’t have to go to Harrisonburg.”
Locals may have experience with Shenandoah Provisions’ off-site catering, but Litz promises Rugged Cup has something new for even seasoned Massanutten guests.
“Ninety percent of the menu is all new and different things Shenandoah Provisions isn’t doing on a daily basis,” he said.
Patrons can enjoy their cocoa and coffee with pastries, house-made chicken salad or chips and hummus.
Fred Bosserman of Harrisonburg went to Rugged Cup on opening day for an order of caffeine and said he was enthused by the overall experience.
“Walked out with a great cup of coffee and signed up for the repeat customer deal. I will be back,” he shared on Facebook.
Litz said the biggest draw to the location outside Elkton was the fact that there was a coffee desert in the area for Massanutten guests and locals, who previously had to choose between commuting into Harrisonburg or settling for gas station coffee, but he hopes the space becomes a community staple.
“You gotta drive into Elkton or drive into town for Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts or Shenandoah Joe’s, which is a 20-minute drive,” he said. “We want to make it that kind of vibe where people are comfortable, they want to come hang out.”
The menu is available on Facebook, Clover and its website, ruggedcup.com.
Rugged Cup is located at 11530 Model Road across U.S. 33 from Resort Drive.
