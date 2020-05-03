Charlie Morgan was ticked off.
The hard-nosed basketball coach had returned to his home area, and now he was dealing with a bunch of hotshot teenagers who weren't willing to adapt to a new vision at Salem High in southwest Virginia.
"Players were talking and I got upset," Morgan recalled of a lackadaisical foul-shooting drill more than 25 years ago.
So Roanoke native Morgan threw all of his players out of the gymnasium - and then junior starter Mark Byington stepped in. Then a budding Salem High leader, Byington called his teammates on the phone later and pointed out that they had not accomplished much for the previous coach over the last two seasons.
"I do remember that," said Byington, now 44, who was named the new James Madison coach in March. Morgan "wanted to do things his way. A lot of the guys on the team did not have outside experiences (with travel basketball). I had been at hard practices (with AAU). I remember some of the guys on that (Salem) team were not used to that."
Morgan had taken over in 1992-93 for former coach Len Mosser, who played basketball at JMU in the early 1970s.
"I was on Coach Morgan's side," Byington added Friday in a phone interview. "I told the guys, 'We've not won anything. We have to change. We have to buy into what he was doing.' (Morgan) was more detailed. He was obsessed with basketball. He wanted to watch it, learn it, teach it. He was just obsessed with it. We got along so well because he had no trouble coaching me hard. That's exactly what I wanted."
And as a senior in 1994, Byington helped lead Salem to a state title over Louisa County under Morgan. And Coach Morgan won another state basketball title in Tennessee, with Science Hill.
So it should be no surprise that Byington is one of just two Division I players to come out of Salem High in roughly 35 years. The other one? Richard Morgan, the brother of Charlie Morgan and a former starter at the University of Virginia.
Byington played at North Carolina-Wilmington under another old-school coach - Jerry Wainwright, who took the Seahawks to the NCAA tournament in 2000 and 2002.
And it was not a shock to Morgan that Byington, a shooting guard in college, became a Division I coach.
"Here's what I told his mom: I told her Mark would someday be a coach," said Morgan, now retired and living in Tennessee. "He was so smart as a player. I never coached one like Mark. He was always looking for the next play down the road. That made him stand out from the other players. Mark was a coach on the floor. That's why he is so special."
Another one of those special moments: Morgan said Byington was the first player that ever asked the coach to be put back in a game.
Salem was beating Carroll County by a lot and late, and Byington asked to go back into the game - simply to enjoy the good vibes. "The other coach got a little ticked about that. He thought we were trying to run up the score," said Morgan, who retired three years ago after a long run at Dobyns-Bennett High in Kingsport, Tenn.
After seven years at Georgia Southern, Byington will try to lead JMU back to March Madness: the Dukes have made just two NCAA appearances since Byington was a teenager in Salem.
Morgan has no doubt his pupil will succeed in Harrisonburg where others have fallen short. Louis Rowe, who parted ways with JMU in March, had four losing seasons in a row, and the Dukes were last in the 10-team Colonial Athletic Association this past season.
Interestingly, his former coach had ties to Harrisonburg and JMU long before this past March.
Morgan played basketball for Andrew Lewis of Roanoke against Harrisonburg High and had to guard star Brent Johnson. "We beat them that night and I had 42 points," Morgan said. Morgan and Johnson were later teammates at Furman and East Tennessee State. Johnson has been working in player development for the Houston Rockets for several years.
As a high school standout, Morgan was basketball teammates with Billy Sample - the first JMU baseball player to make the Major Leagues, in 1978. When Sample was drafted by the Texas Rangers out of high school in 1973, Morgan was there to celebrate with him at the beach. Sample turned down the Rangers the first time to play college ball in Harrisonburg.
Morgan, as a high school basketball coach, never sent any of his players to the NBA. But Morgan did have three hoopsters who eventually made it to the NFL: Dennis Hailey of Salem played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2005-07; Tennessee native Coty Sensabaugh has played in the NFL since 2012, with a stop in Washington last year; and his cousin, Gerald Sensabaugh, played in the league from 2005-12.
But Byington was Morgan's first pupil to become a Division I head coach in basketball.
"I think he was ahead of his time," Byington said of Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.