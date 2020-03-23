Mark Byington wasn’t one of those candidates who had to be sold on a vision for the future of James Madison’s men’s basketball program.
Byington, who Friday became JMU’s head coach after seven years at Georgia Southern, knew enough about the Dukes’ past to see the possibilities for himself.
“The basketball environment there was at the top of the league,” said Byington, recalling his mid-1990s playing days at UNC Wilmington during his introductory teleconference Saturday. “One of the things that drew me to the job at James Madison was understanding there is a passionate fanbase that loves James Madison. So I want us to be one with the community. I want the program to be something they can be proud of.”
The 43-year-old Salem native was among several current head coaches with a track record of success at the mid-major level who talked with JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne about the job, which became available March 9 after the Dukes parted ways with Louis Rowe.
Byington, coming off three straight 20-win seasons at Georgia Southern, played four seasons at fellow Colonial Athletic Association member UNCW. He arrived at Wilmington in 1994 when the Dukes were coming off five straight CAA regular-season titles and an NCAA Tournament appearance. JMU enjoyed one of the nation’s best homecourt advantages inside the Convocation Center.
“They do have a tradition,” Billy Donlon, coach at Missouri-Kansas City and Byington’s backcourt mate at UNCW, said. “Maybe it’s been a while, but they have a tradition. Everybody has told me the new arena is going to be outstanding, but to be fair the Electric Zoo, I still remember it. I don’t remember what they called student sections other places, but I certainly have always remembered the Electric Zoo.”
Over the course of their playing career, the Seahawks surpassed JMU as the conference’s most consistent program, with Byington averaging 10 points per game and helping UNCW to back-to-back regular-season titles his junior and senior seasons. But as a Virginia product with CAA ties, it wasn’t hard for Byington and the people he trusted to imagine making the Dukes a powerhouse once again.
“Without question, I think JMU has the pieces to put together a program that can compete as a mid-major over time at the highest level,” Jerry Wainwright, who coached Byington at UNCW and currently works as an assistant at Tulsa, said. “I think Mark recognizes that from firsthand experience. He played in games when JMU was really good. It’s not a dream to him. He remembers it as reality.”
Byington’s hire coincides with JMU moving into the new Atlantic Union Bank Center after nearly four decades at the Convocation Center. It also may signal a renewed commitment at the university level to winning men’s basketball.
Byington will make a total of $450,000 a year, nearly $200,000 more than Rowe and almost $150,000 more than his predecessor Matt Brady. Sources have told the Daily News-Record that investment in basketball could go even further with increased marketing and gameday staff among other improvements.
“When I was in the ACC, it was no fun playing in Reynolds Coliseum at NC State,” Wainwright, who worked as an assistant at Wake Forest from 1985-1994, said. “It was no fun playing at the old Cole Field House in College Park (Maryland). But you know what, when we got Joel Coliseum at Wake Forest, it changed the whole perspective of who we were. That certainly can happen with JMU’s new arena as kind of a launching pad for what they can become again.”
JMU missed out on Byington once when he was an athlete. After their talks last week, both he and Bourne made sure it didn’t happen again.
"For us, he gave us hope for the future," Bourne said. "He's someone who understands and grasps our culture and our values. He emphasized the community and student engagement, which is so critically important to us, especially as we get ready to open the Atlantic Union Bank Center this fall."
Byington was Virginia’s player of the year after leading Salem High School to a state title in 1994 and he had aspirations of playing in front of the Electric Zoo for future Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell.
“I went on official visits to Richmond and Old Dominion, William & Mary and George Mason and all these different places,” Byington said. “The one school I really wanted to recruit me was James Madison and I never got one single letter. If Lefty had offered me a scholarship I probably would have wound up at James Madison.”
Two and a half decades later, Byington finally did wind up at JMU, ready to take on the task of making a packed house cheering on a winning team more than just a memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.