After years of debate, Virginians will soon be able to smoke marijuana without fear of being arrested.
While it won’t be legal come July 1, simple marijuana possession will be decriminalized as one of hundreds of laws passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this year.
Those who pushed for the decriminalization measure say it’s a first step toward legalization.
“This victory comes after many years of sustained effort by Virginia NORML and its membership,” said Jenn Michelle Pedini, executive director of Virginia NORML, in a statement. “And while we applaud Governor Northam, his administration, and the legislature for taking this step, it’s critical that they work swiftly to legalize and regulate the responsible use of cannabis by adults and begin undoing the damages prohibition has waged on tens of thousands of Virginians.”
The law reduces penalties for personal possession of up to 1 ounce to a civil violation, punishable by a maximum $25 fine.
Under current law, simple possession is a misdemeanor, punishable up to 30 days in jail.
The new law also seals criminal records of past marijuana offenders so employers and schools can’t see them.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, voted against the bill.
Before lighting up, those wanting to smoke marijuana should be aware of some situations that could put them in trouble, police say.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the smell of marijuana would still give officers probable cause for a search of a vehicle or home.
“It’s still illegal,” he said “If you have more than an ounce, it’s criminal.”
He said searching is the only way to determine how much marijuana a person has.
Additionally, if someone is on probation, possessing even less than an ounce could put them in violation of the terms of probation.
Hutcheson said there will be several training sessions with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to go over the new law.
There are several other laws going into effect July 1.
Travelers on Virginia’s interstates can drive faster without getting a reckless driving ticket. The threshold for reckless driving in 70 mph zones will now be 85, instead of 80 mph.
A new law allows state and local police to use photo speed-monitoring devices.
A bill passed by the Virginia General Assembly that prohibits drivers from holding a handheld electronic device while driving in Virginia doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1.
