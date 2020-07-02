Coach Nolan Potts of New Market realized that if the independent professional Frontier League was not able to play this season that would be a good thing for his Shockers.
And that is exactly what happened. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the league decided not to play a full season this year with all of its teams.
While that was bad news for the pro aspirations of Colton Harlow and Darrell Thompson, Potts welcomed the two hurlers to the Rockingham County Baseball League in his second season as coach. Potts was upset for them personally but was glad to have them with the Shockers.
“I kind of figured since the County League was one of the only leagues up and running in the whole U.S., that would be an option,” Harlow told the News-Record on Thursday. “It was really exciting to get on the field. I played for the Shockers when I was in high school. I figured that is where I would end up. I have a good relationship with the whole Shockers’ family.”
Harlow, 24, who grew up in Mt. Jackson and graduated from Stonewall Jackson in 2014, was drafted out of James Madison in the 30th round by the Colorado Rockies in 2018. He made it to the low Single-A level in the Rockies’ system last season and planned to play in the Frontier League this year.
In his first start for New Market, Harlow retired four batters while giving up eight runs (six earned) in a 15-3 loss on Sunday to Broadway.
“I was itching to get back on the field,” Harlow said.
“I think Colton was really tired after the first inning just because he doesn’t have a lot of endurance right now,” according to Potts. “That’ll change as he continues to throw more and build his stamina up.”
He is slated to start again on Sunday at Stuarts Draft.
The first start for Thompson, a product of Division III Shenandoah in Winchester, went much better.
At home on Saturday against Elkton, he went six innings and gave up five hits and three runs (two earned) with 10 strikeouts and just one walk.
Thompson, 26, who also planned to play in the Frontier League, did not figure in the decision as New Market won 5-3 over Elkton. An indy pro player from 2016-19, he posted a record of 18-3 in 90 games with pro teams with 16 starts and an ERA of 4.06.
“Darrell was solid. The first two innings it was almost like he was still trying to get loose,” according to Potts, who also pitched at Shenandoah. “It seemed like by about the third or fourth inning he was stretched out and had more velocity as the game went on. His curveball and changeup had hitters off balance all night and once he was loose he was able to throw his fastball by them as well.”
Lefty Harlow was 10-18 in four seasons at JMU — but improved his ERA each year. He was 4-5 with an ERA of 4.30 in 2018 as he pitched in 14 games with 13 starts.
In his first pro season, he pitched in 19 games in the Pioneer League in 2018 with Grand Junction. While in Arizona with the Rockies, he got to met Colorado big-league standouts such as Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado.
The Mt. Jackson native pitched in eight games for Boise in the Northwest League last year in the Colorado system. He pitched in 12 games with Asheville and ended his first pro season and has a 5.80 ERA at the pro level; he was released by the Rockies after last season.
He had a bicep injury last season while in the minors.
“Colton was rusty,” according to Potts about his start last weekend. “He hadn’t thrown live off a mound since September. He left a few balls up in the zone that got hit, but we also made numerous errors behind him in the field. Broadway also has really good hitters so they were able to take advantage of our mistakes. He had been a reliever in the minors so we are working on building up his stamina in a starting role this summer. His stuff looked good and he had movement on his offspeed pitches, but missing locations and our lack of defense behind him did us in.”
Harlow releases the irony in being released by the Rockies but now he is getting to pitch while others are not — as the minor-league season was canceled earlier this week. He hopes for another shot at pro ball down the road. “I want to keep my arm ready for whatever happens in the future,” he said Thursday.
Another JMU product, pitcher Hunter Entsminger, did not allow a run in his first three innings for New Market.
On offense, several New Market hitters got off to strong starts. Shortstop Frankie Ritter hit .500 in his first three games, catcher Matt Moon was at .429 in his first three games and second baseman Nick Goode hit .400.
The Shockers host Broadway again today at 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Field.
Some of the top hitters for Broadway early on: second baseman Tyler Ault, who batted .438 in his first three games; catcher Chase DeLauter (JMU), with an average of .364 through Wednesday; and third baseman Austin Martin, with an average of .333 with two doubles and four RBIs in his first nine trips to the plate.
