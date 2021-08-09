No matter the outcome, the Rockingham County Baseball League has already made playoff history.
This is the first time in league history — with the playoffs dating to 1924 — that both teams in the championship series are not from Rockingham County.
“That’s interesting,” New Market Coach Nolan Potts said.
Regular-season champion New Market (Shenandoah County) took a 2-0 lead in the series on Saturday night at Stuarts Draft (Augusta County) as the Shockers scored five runs in the top of the ninth to — yes — shock the hosts 10-9.
Frankie Ritter and Luke Keister each had four hits for New Market while Pearce Bucher and Luke Estep each had homers. Estep hit a three-run shot in the ninth and a pinch-hit single by Potts drove in Keister for the winning run.
“The offense has been good,” Potts told the News-Record on Sunday.
Zach Roberts and Terrell Thompson each hit homers for Stuarts Draft while Roberts and Will Haas had two hits and drove in two more.
Harrisonburg grad Cade Templeton got the win with one inning out of the bullpen for New Market while CJ Morton pitched the last of the ninth for the Shockers.
Stuarts Draft loaded the bases in the last of the ninth but Morton and the Shockers escaped with the win. “CJ was able to shut the door” after loading the bases, Potts noted.
Henry Delavergne was the starting pitcher for the Shockers and he went three innings.
Game 3 will be today at Rebel Field in New Market at 7:30 p.m.
The Shockers took a 1-0 series lead at home Friday as pitcher and Broadway grad Kirk Messick went nine innings while getting tons of offensive support in the 15-1 win.
Game 4 is slated for Tuesday at Stuarts Draft, the third seed in the playoffs even though the Diamondbacks and Clover Hill both ended up with the same record at 14-7.
“We knew what they are capable of,” Potts said of Draft. “They had a great regular-season.” Stuarts Draft won two of three over New Market during the season.
New Market is looking for its first playoff title since 1972, when the franchise then known as Twin Counties swept Grottoes in the title series. Twin Counties was swept by Linville 4-0 the following year.
In the first title series in 1924, Broadway beat Fordwick, a community in Augusta County. Stuarts Draft last appeared in the title series in 2016, downing Elkton.
New League For Lee
Jaylon Lee, after playing with Woodstock in the Valley Baseball League, joined Greenville in the Appalachian League — a circuit for college prospects — and he had five RBIs early on Friday for Greenville against Johnson City.
Lee had a three-run homer in the victory.
Other players in the league are JMU’s Justin Showalter (Turner Ashby) and Nick Zona, an infielder. Pitcher Showalter made the Appy All-Star game.
EMU alum Nic Love has been named the baseball coach at Fayetteville Technical Community College in North Carolina.
Also, former Royal Jody Lohr has been named the women’s volleyball coach at Mary Baldwin in Staunton. He had been the assistant for two years and also coached at Grace Christian School in Staunton.
“The players know Jody and his coaching style, and I think they’ll respond positively to the change,” athletic director Tom Byrnes said in a statement. “The team has learned during the past few seasons and will grow into the successful program we’re trying to develop at MBU.”
DeBoer Move
James DeBoer, the long-time Director of Athletic Communications at EMU, is taking a new job this month in the area and will leave EMU. He has been at EMU since 2009.
“Change is a part of life. As we approach the coming school year, athletics will be experiencing change with the departure of James DeBoer, Director of Athletics Communications. His last day will be August 13. After 12 years of communicating anything and everything that happened in athletics, James is making a career change, working for a local digital fundraising company,” EMU Athletic Director Dave King wrote to the campus community.
“It’s very possible that you never met James, but you certainly saw, read or heard him. Whether it was the email announcement about upcoming games, reading the article about the game, watching a webcast, looking at the Game Day program or the many social media posts he produced, you have “met” James.”
“I am grateful for the commitment of time, energy and expertise that James gave to the EMU community these last 12 years in support of our student athletes. He will be missed. I’m thankful that he has found work that allows him to spend more time with his growing family. The search for his replacement is underway. I invite you to share with James your words of appreciation and encouragement in this time of transition.”
Chase DeLauter
JMU baseball standout Chase DeLauter ended up his summer in the Cape Cod League with nine homers and 21 RBIs for Orleans.
Teammate Tyler Locklear of VCU had nine homers and drove in 27.
Swimming And Diving
JMU standout Faith Anderson, a senior diver, was named to the 2021 College Sports Information Directors Academic All-America At Large second-team for the second time in her career, the organization announced.
