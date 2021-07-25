Surprise, surprise - it will be New Market against Elkton once again in the Rockingham County Baseball League playoffs.
"It seems like we always play them," New Market skipper Nolan Potts said on Saturday.
The Shockers clinched the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed with a win at home Friday against Grottoes as pitcher Ethan Laird, in just his second start of the year, pitched a complete game and allowed just one hit and one unearned run.
New Market - with its first regular-season title since 1972 - is slated to host Elkton on Tuesday in the first game of the best-of-three series. New Market, then known as Twin Counties, won the RCBL championship series in 1972 in four games over Grottoes then lost the next year to Linville in four straight games.
Elkton will host game two on Wednesday with game three, if needed, in New Market on Thursday. The Blue Sox were last out of eight teams in regular-season play.
"It doesn't matter what seed they are. You never know," Potts said.
The teams have met in the previous two seasons in the playoffs.
Elkton was the No. 7 seed in 2019 when the Blue Sox upset New Market in two games. The Shockers were the No. 2 seed again last year and knocked off Elkton in two games on the way to the championship series, where Broadway beat New Market for the title.
The Shockers won all three regular-season games this year against Elkton, by a combined score of 40-11 with a 23-5 win on June 6 in Elkton.
"We really hit the ball well, especially the first two games. When you play at Elkton, the score is always going to be high," Potts said. "It turns into a slugfest on both sides."
The last meeting was July 17 as New Market won 6-3 as Broadway graduate Kirk Messick went eight innings on the mound and leadoff hitter Henry Delavergne had three hits and scored two runs.
Harrisonburg graduate Cade Templeton, a lefty pitcher, was used as the starting right fielder in that game and was 0-for-4. Pearce Bucher and Matt House each had two hits in that game for the Shockers.
Templeton is 1-0 with an ERA of 5.25 in five games out of the bullpen this year for the Shockers. He is one of several Shenandoah University players with the Shockers.
Potts expects to start Messick in the first game Tuesday against Elkton.
"Kirk did a good job of quieting their bats" earlier this month, Potts said.
Laird did the same thing Friday against Grottoes as the Shockers clinched the regular-season title. Laird didn't get past the third inning in his only other start this season.
"He is a reliever by nature; he was a reliever at Shenandoah," Potts said.
In local baseball this weekend:
RCBL
Stuarts Draft 14, New Market 6: Jack Pausic drove in three runs and Calen Owens had two hits and drove in two as Stuarts Draft beat New Market 14-6 on Saturday at Rebel Park.
Henry Delaverge, Pearce Bucher and Ty Bennett each had a homer for New Market, while Delavergne had two hits and drove in two.
Matt House was the starter and loser for New Market while Trevor Mitchell got the win for Stuarts Draft, which won six in a row to end regular-season play.
Clover Hill 13, Montezuma 0 (7): One night after a stirring comeback victory at home, the Braves lost 13-0 in seven innings at Clover Hill on Saturday as Bryce Suters had two hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs.
Josh Eberly had two hits, including a homer, and Cole Jenkins also went deep for Clover Hill. Cody Swisher was 3-for-4 for the Bucks, who had eight players with at least two hits and 19 hits overall.
Kellen Hoover (three innings) and three relievers combined to limit the Braves to four hits. Hunter Clever had two of the hits for Montezuma. The No. 4 seed Braves are slated to host No. 5 Broadway on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs, according to Randy Atkins of the RCBL.
Also, Bridgewater College product Keegan Oliver of the Braves signed to play for Frederick in the MLB Draft League.
Valley League
Staunton 13, Harrisonburg 3: Luke Trainor hit two homers and drove in five runs as host Staunton beat Harrisonburg 13-3 on Saturday in the first game of the best-of-3 series as the Brave hit five homers. Game two was Sunday in Harrisonburg in the South Division.
The Turks used three pitchers and all of them gave up at least three runs Saturday. Jordan Sweeney (Rutgers) and Frederic Walter (Oklahoma City) each had two hits for Harrisonburg.
Waynesboro 3, Charlottesville 1: Bradley Wilson (East Carolina) pitched seven innings and allowed just three hits and one run as Waynesboro beat Charlottesville 3-1 on Saturday in the first game of the best-of-3 series. The Tom Sox won the regular-season title in the South. Game 2 was Sunday in Waynesboro.
JMU's Burke
James Madison pitcher Donovan Burke of Strasburg had the best ERA of qualified pitchers at 2.29 in the regular season in the Valley League. JMU's Liam McDonnell of the Turks was second at 2.83, JMU's Joe Vogatsky (Purcellville) had the most strikeouts with 45 and Ben Sieracki of the Turks tied for the lead in wins with five.
Nate Furman of Winchester hit a league-best .400, Chad Fairey of Strasburg had a league-best 11 homers and Aidan Nagle of Woodstock had 42 RBIs to pace the league. Jaylon Lee (Eastern Mennonite) of Woodstock was third in homers with nine and fifth in RBIs with 37.
MLB Flashback
Former Major League closer Billy Wagner was born July 25, 1971 - 50 years ago this week - in Marion. He had 422 saves in a career that began with Houston in 1995 and ended with Atlanta in 2010. His son, Will, played last year for Montezuma in the RCBL and was drafted earlier this month out of Liberty by Houston.
