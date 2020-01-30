Four years ago, the Schultz Theater and School of Performing Arts transitioned out of New Market and found a home in Broadway. This year, the acting company is shedding its former skin and undergoing metamorphosis to become Off Broadway Players.
Ron Smith, vice president of the theater, said the decision to change the name was in part to help resolve any confusion between the formerly occupied structure and its new location, as well as to pay respect to the town, which has embraced the fine arts company since its move.
“We have just been … overwhelmed, grateful, ecstatic about the support that we receive in the town of Broadway and the Broadway community since we've been here. It’s been unbelievable,” Smith said. “When we changed it, we wanted to be reflective of our appreciation for the community and the town, and we also wanted a name that was more indicative of a troupe, an acting troupe, rather than a place.”
From the first day, the town lent the public works staff to help transfer property out of the New Market building and stored all sets, props and costume pieces in the town hall. Since then, the Schultz Theater has taken up residence in the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School auditorium for rehearsals and performances, which saves the organization from costs that accompany a brick-and-mortar space full time.
Paying rent to the school is a cyclical economy because those funds in turn go to upkeep and improve the auditorium. Relieving the financial pressures of an annual lease by working out of the middle school has allowed Off Broadway Players to cut down on the number of productions, which relieve actors from burn-out and lend to higher-quality shows.
Jeff Obenschain, former stage manager, previously followed the Schultz Theater when it ran performances out of New Market and decided to join the team three years ago after its move to Broadway. Because Schultz’s Off Broadway Players is not necessarily pinned down in one place and opportunities are increasing for pop-up shows in local businesses, Obenschain said the emphasis in changing focus from “theater” to “players” is important for people to know no matter where, it is the same team of artists bringing shows to Broadway.
“At the end of the day, the Schultz Theater — that is a place. The word ‘theater’ is a noun. It's a place. The Off Broadway Players — players are people,” Obenschain said. “That's really what you want to reflect in your brand, is it’s the people. Not the theater. Not the place. Not the venue. Not the time, but the people.”
Artistic director Terri Hoover said financially, theaters never run solely off ticket revenue, and town businesses have been forthcoming to advertise in playbills. As a result, returning to a more permanent fine arts residence could be possible within the next few years.
“That is the dream, to be in our own brick-and-mortar building within the town of Broadway,” Hoover said.
Schultz Theater announced the beginning of transitionally changing its name to Off Broadway Players in late 2019. In the meantime, it will function as Schultz Theater’s Off Broadway Players, and over time minimize the emphasis of the Schultz until audiences are on board.
Smith said attendance at performances has seen an uptick, almost doubling the turnout in New Market, and shows have even sold out, most recently the final 2019 production of “Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical.”
Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said having the theater in town has brought another enriching layer of culture to Broadway and attracted more traffic to the area. He said the name change is a sweet gesture that suggests a long-term future with the company in the town.
“We love being partnered with them. We love having them in Broadway, and they're a great group of people to work with, and we just have a great relationship with them,” O’Brien said. “I think they've definitely found a home here in Broadway and hopefully aren't going anywhere anytime soon. And now that they’ve changed their name, I think we got them, for a while anyway.”
O’Brien said the town also hopes to see Off Broadway Players find a secure and stable building to work independently from in the future.
“They have a great relationship at the middle school and that's been great for the middle school to open their arms to them as well, but down the road where we hope to get to have them in a permanent home somewhere along Main Street,” O’Brien said.
Show season kicks off in spring with the production of “Be My Baby” from April 25 to May 3, directed by Obenschain and featuring both Hoover and Smith in leading roles.
