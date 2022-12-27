Six new faces have joined the Harrisonburg Police Department and are finishing up half a year’s worth of training for their position.
While each of their stories are different, some had their sights set on a career in law enforcement since they were a kid.
Senon Valencia lived in Albuquerque, N.M., for 16 years before moving with his family to Norfolk.
While growing up, Valencia said he saw a lot of police, firefighters and emergency responders in his neighborhood. They inspired him to pursue a job in law enforcement.
“I was like, ‘I want to be a role model like that one day,’” Valencia said. “I want to be able to help people.”
Valencia discovered his passion for psychology at Tidewater Community College and transferred to James Madison University, where he graduated with an undergraduate degree in May.
Allison Arp, 25, took a similar route with her education.
Arp knew she wanted to be in law enforcement since she was in middle school, she said. When it came time to attend college, she majored in psychology and minored in criminal justice, on the suggestion of a few police officers. Arp said her psychology degree brings a new perspective and skill set to the table.
Arp is a Front Royal native and JMU alumni. She graduated with her undergraduate degree in 2020 and her master’s in May 2022.
Both Arp and Valencia graduated just in time for the July 5 start date at Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy. They joined coworkers Jordan Miller and Jamal Copeland for a 20-week program that ended Nov. 17.
For Copeland, the academy was nothing new.
Copeland served five years in the military soon after the birth of his daughter, Amilliea. Soldiers hold themselves to a high standard, and that transferred well over to law enforcement, Copeland said.
“Just taking pride and waking up every day and putting on the uniform and being, you know, essentially the face of the city,” Copeland said.
The students started each day with physical therapy, and then moved into classroom training and practicals.
“They did a lot of scenario-based practicals for everything,” Jordan Miller, 24, said.
Miller said each scenario had multiple layers to it — she was surprised by the amount of phone calls and paperwork required to resolve one situation.
The program started with around 60 students and whittled down to 40-something students, Miller and Valencia said.
They had a “driving week,” where students pulled instructors over and issued them tickets based on hypothetical circumstances.
Another week was spent learning to deescalate intense situations.
“[One] was a person who was in a restaurant and he was angry at his boss, and he was brandishing a firearm,” Valencia said. “You had to go in there, and deescalate it.”
When students had to “take” someone into custody, local magistrates attended mock court dates where they granted or denied the charges.
“It was showing us, you need to make sure you build your probable cause or make sure you have your probable cause, because if not, you’re not going to get these charges in real life,” Miller said.
The four spent a week learning to handle crime scenes and another two weeks in the gym, learning about defensive tactics and proper use of force.
While all the students were taught the same defensive techniques, Miller said she made sure to ask the women instructors what worked best for them. Valencia and Miller agreed that technique is more important than the size of a person when it comes to using force.
The new officers had a pinning ceremony with their families on Nov. 16 and graduated from the program Nov. 17, Miller said.
Once released from the academy, the new officers must go through three phases of training with HPD before being released on their own.
Phase 1 is spent with a seasoned “training” officer, first shadowing and then having the officer watch them perform during day shift. Officers work 12-hour shifts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or vice versa, Copeland said.
Phase 2 is spent with a different officer learning other parts of the job on night shift. The new officers then go back to their first trainer on day shift for Phase 3 and once that officer is satisfied, they are ready to work by themselves.
All four of the new officers are in Phase 1, and their training officers evaluate them on each call that comes through.
Miller said HPD does a good job of training their employees, and that’s part of the reason she chose this department.
After spending a few years working at a retirement community in Harrisonburg, Miller decided she wanted to apply to HPD.
Miller said she is a “huge people-person” and getting to socialize with and help a community she grew up in is a major appeal to her.
Miller graduated from Spotswood High School and went to Mary Baldwin University to study health sciences. She now lives with her wife and four-year-old son in Waynesboro.
Arp also said living in Harrisonburg and seeing HPD around town solidified her desire to work there.
“If somebody’s on a call and gets dispatched and someone’s in the area, they’re coming to back you up,” Arp said. “It’s something I think that’s really good here, somebody always has your back.”
When looking at what they want to bring to the table as new hires, the officers listed a few goals.
Senon said there has been some hostility toward law enforcement in recent years— he wants to change people’s perspectives on law enforcement by being an active and strong role model in the community.
Miller agreed, adding that she also wants to be a role model to young girls in the community who might not know this career path is possible for women.
Miller said HPD has a good amount of women on the force, and having a female police chief is inspiring.
Copeland and Arp kept it simple with their goals — to take in as much information as possible during this training period.
“To just be the best I can, because if I’m always on my game, there’s no reason why the community wouldn’t be able to count on me,” Copeland said.
