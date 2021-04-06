The roles have changed a bit for Lisa Hart - but this is still her favorite time of the year.
Hart has been involved with the New Market Shockers for about 17 years, then in January became the commissioner of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
“We just got the schedule done, so that will be voted on in our April meeting” this coming Monday, Hart told the News-Record this week. “Once the schedule is voted on and approved, a lot of the business aspect of the County League is done. That is when the managers’ stress begins. Now it is up to them to start recruiting the talent. Most of them are already doing that."
"This is when the crunch really begins. You get to see the players on the field, you get to see the practices, you get to see the tryouts. This is the best time of year for me. I have always loved this time of the year when you get to know the new players that are coming in and you get to see the players that are returning. This is an exciting time,” added Hart, a former basketball player at Stonewall Jackson who is the first woman commissioner of the RCBL.
Hart said the plan for this year is to have a 21-game regular-season schedule with the All-Star game at Clover Hill in July. There was no All-Star game last year due to the pandemic; the Broadway Bruins won the RCBL title in 2020.
“We really contemplated going back to the 28-game schedule,” said Hart, still the president of the Shockers.
But with several RCBL teams using high school fields, and the high school season going later this year, Hart felt a 21-game season would work. She added that the league also has a lot of high school players who will have to wait until their prep season is over before suiting up in the RCBL.
"We did push it back two weeks," she said of the schedule proposal. "We are playing mostly on weekends with a couple of nights during the week."
"Just to have a season is awesome," said Kevin Chandler, getting ready for his second year as Clover Hill manager. "The meetings have been going great; I think she is doing a great job."
Hart hasn't felt a huge change in what she does since becoming commissioner. She took over as commissioner for Randy Atkins, who will stay involved in marketing with the RCBL.
“I am spending my time just when I wasn’t commissioner,” said Hart, noting she has been involved with RCBL bylaws and other issues for years while with the Shockers. “Of course it has been a hectic couple of months, it always is, from January to April in preparation for the upcoming season.”
"At this time, there is not a whole lot I have put my stamp on so far," she said. "A lot of people will say she is the first female commissioner. But what they don't remember is that I have always been the chairman of the bylaws committee. I have always been the chairman of the scheduling committee. I have always been the vice commissioner. It is not like I am doing anything I haven't done before. I am doing it with a title now."
"There is nothing that has really changed in my life. Most of the changes will be during the season, when I will have to rule on protests and eligibility and stuff like that. For the most part, nothing has really changed in my life as far as what I do for the league because I have always done it in one aspect or another."
Hart has not heard of any changes for managers in the RCBL.
"One thing that is different this year is the Valley League is back," she said. "I don't think that will in any way, shape or form change the intensity we provide for the RCBL on the field. The excitement is still going to be there."
Last year, the RCBL had several Division I college players, including those from James Madison, that most likely would have played in the Valley Baseball League had its season not been called off.
"The close games are still going to be there. This league is about as even as I have ever seen it. You have talent at the north end of the Valley and talent at the south end of the Valley. Every game should be exciting. There should be no blowouts with the talent I have seen so far," said Hart, a resident of Timberville.
GOLF EVENT: The first annual Cofer Golf Classic will be held May 8, 2021, at the Fisher Mountain Golf Club and Resort in Franklin, West Virginia. The event will raise funds for the two daughters of former Clover Hill manager Chris Cofer, who died on May 8, 2020. The entry fee is $500, with check-in at 8 a.m. and play starting at 9 a.m. The signup and payment deadline is May 1 at cofergolfclassic@gmail.com. Potential sponsors can also use the same e-mail address to get more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.