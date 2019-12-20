Prosecutors plan to try for a second time a Harrisonburg man charged in an August 2018 hit-and-run that seriously injured a James Madison University student.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 27, is charged with felony hit-and-run of Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison.
On Dec. 13, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
During a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Friday, Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled the new trial for May 28.
Ibrahim’s attorney, Aaron Cook, wanted the trial to take place in January or February, but Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen told Wilson that the commonwealth’s primary witness — the driver of the car that was struck — would be studying abroad until the end of April.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen. She has been charged with filing a false police report.
At the trial, Ibrahim testified that he was the driver, that he crashed into the car and fled the scene. However, he testified that he didn’t know he injured someone.
For a conviction, prosecutors needed to prove he knew or should have known someone was hurt.
In addition to the hit-and-run charge, Ibrahim also faces a probation violation in Montgomery County.
In 2014, he pleaded guilty in connection with a home-invasion robbery.
He was sentenced to 28 years in prison with all but five suspended. He currently faces a probation violation and could be sent back to prison for up to the 23 years suspended.
He’s scheduled to appear in court for the probation violation on Jan. 7.
