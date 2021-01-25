The first case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant was announced on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services.
The variant, first reported in the United Kingdom on Dec. 14, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission, and was identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northern Virginia. The adult had not reported traveling recently.
The SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in nearly 200 cases nationwide in 23 states as of Jan. 22, and "early data suggests currently authorized vaccines are effective against the new variant," according to the press release.
"Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA in the release. “We still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness. As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”
More information on the case and variant is available online at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/first-case-of-b-1-1-7-covid-19-variant-identified-in-virginia/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.