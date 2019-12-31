Downtown’s end-of-year disco ball won’t be the only thing illuminating Harrisonburg tonight as racers donned in their most colorful attire will lead a radiant path through the city.
Ringing in the new year is so 2000 and late. Hundreds are instead choosing to celebrate 2020 by running in the new year with VA Momentum in the fourth annual Glow Run 5K to benefit Generations Crossing.
Elkton resident Esther Nizer runs each year in the New Year’s Eve Glow Run. Before VA Momentum, Nizer said, there was a void in the running community, but the events it hosts are encouraging, safe and fun for everyone involved.
“When I moved here, there were not a lot of races locally. There were not many places you could train and run, so I was very excited when VA Momentum started organizing races,” Nizer said. “I don’t feel they are competitive, even though they are. … We’re just out to do 3 miles and have a good time.”
Prior to the partnership with VA Momentum, Generations Crossing offered an annual New Year’s Eve run dating back to 2002, which averaged about 300 runners. Co-founder of VA Momentum Kevin Gibson said this year’s run is on par with previous years, which consistently attracts approximately 500 runners.
Laurie Deavers, executive director of Generations Crossing, said the race is the intergenerational day care’s largest fundraiser each year and has raised between $8,000 and $14,000 each year to fund scholarships and purchase supplies.
“We saw them having a great following of people who wanted to participate in activities, so we reached out to them to see if a partnership was possible, and they definitely are community-oriented and give back, so they were happy to partner with us,” Deavers said.
Barre and pilates studio The Grace is leading a warmup stretch at 4:45 p.m. before the 5K kicks at 5:30 p.m. at the renovated depot building on Chesapeake Avenue. The course makes a turn on Grace Street to cut across the James Madison University Warsaw Avenue parking area, through the service tunnel, down Bluestone Drive, onto Duke Drive and then back around.
Kids can run a shorter half-mile portion starting at 5 p.m. to a disco ball drop celebration with noise-makers to substitute for missing the real turn of the decade.
“We have it as an almost ball drop and New Year’s celebration for kids who might not make it up to midnight,” Gibson said.
Online registration has ended, but interested racers can still sign up and pick up their glowing gear at Bob Wade Subaru from 9 a.m. to noon to participate in tonight’s event. The children’s run for 3- to 10-year-olds is $25 and the full 5K is $40 for adults and $30 for participants younger than 18. Packet pickup includes glow sticks, necklaces and flashing finger lights.
Steve Gray, founder of Staunton Roadrunners, has been competing in races for three years and said he enjoys how VA Momentum organizes its events to be inviting for all ages and skill levels.
“They give out prizes to each age group rather than the top three, so that gives everyone a chance. I think that’s pretty nice,” Gray said.
After the run, an informal post-race celebration is held at Pale Fire Brewing, located across from the finish line.
“It’s a good way to end the year and get ready for the next year,” Nizer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.