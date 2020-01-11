“We start with the kids because the kids are going to be tomorrow’s future.”
Owner and haircutter of Maestro Barber Shop Kaiss Abbas has cut hair for over 20 years. Now that he runs his own shop, Abbas said he wants to use his platform as a business owner to help the community and, in turn, prompt other businesses to contribute to area causes.
“We should start from ourselves first, so we can challenge anyone. First, I have to start with myself,” Abbas said. “We want to be a part of the community, not just a business.”
From Monday until Jan. 20, 40% of profits from Maestro’s business will go to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. During regular business weeks, 60% of payments go to the barbershop staff, so the 40% of proceeds benefiting Sentara are donations from Abbas’ earnings.
James Madison University junior Luke Chiodini began working the front desk at Maestro’s Barber Shop last month and said the idea to raise funds for the area’s children stems directly from Abbas’ relentless desire to care for and support the community. Chiodini said Abbas embodies the best of humanity with a mission to serve others in any way he can.
“He’s a soft-spoken man, but he’s such a good guy. If I need anything, he’s there,” Chiodini said. “He loves helping out the kids. He told me he just wants to give back.”
Janet Wendelken, senior development consultant of the RMH Foundation, is working with Chiodini and Abbas to arrange the event. Depending on the total monetary contribution, the hospital hopes to purchase vein finders, blanket warmers or a mamaRoo — a moving swing that lulls newborns to rest by mimicking organic, familial rocking motions.
“Nurses don’t have a lot of time to just sit and hold babies, so this allows babies time for cuddling and some movement,” Wendelken said.
Sentara’s pediatrics unit is served by 18 nurses and has 10 beds, but Wendelken said anywhere from two to 10 children are admitted per day, as respiratory and seasonal health problems arise this time of year.
Wendelken said the fundraiser is a terrific way of continuing the season of giving without asking individuals to shell out money they would otherwise save because it is an opportunity to get ahead on self-care and get your hair trimmed or styled.
“We get a lot of people interested in Christmas time. A lot of interest, and then it kind of slows down, but this is the perfect time of year — New Year, new you, new haircut,” Wendelken said.
Maestro is also working alongside Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City schools to begin offering free haircuts for students “to make them feel like something special” as they return to school.
Abbas was previously a haircutter at Omar’s Hair Salon & Barber Shop, which occupied the same lot, and he said that over his 10 years of living in Harrisonburg, he has seen an outpour from the community to rally when people are in need.
“I’ve always wanted to do it, but now I have the control to do it. You can’t do as much as you can when you own the business,” Abbas said. “I think when people know in our area, they’re all willing to help. Harrisonburg and this area, everyone is super friendly.”
Appointments can be made online or by calling (540) 615-5471. Maestro Barber Shop is located at unit 128 of 563 University Blvd. and is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and closes at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“Even if people do a small help, it helps if we all do the same thing,” Abbas said.
