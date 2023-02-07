Persistence paid off for Harrisonburg's Anish Aradhey.
After entering the VFW's Voice of Democracy competition for several years, Aradhey's entry was named the district winner this most recent cycle. Aradhey, a senior at Harrisonburg High School, placed second in the statewide competition in January.
The Voice of Democracy contest is an audio-essay competition, and in 2022, its prompt was, "Why is a Veteran important?" Aradhey's entry was titled, "Stellar Service: Why Veterans Are Important."
"People in the armed forces work together, regardless of background, to accomplish a common goal," Aradhey said in an interview. "That is something admirable that other citizens can look up to, even if they aren't in the armed forces."
Aradhey submitted his entry via the Bridgewater Myers-Hodges Post 8644, where he developed a relationship with Vietnam Veteran Buddy Weekley and his wife, Debbie.
"They encouraged me to keep on submitting," Aradhey said.
The announcement of Aradhey placing in the state's top three coincided with Buddy Weekley's death. A legacy life member of the Myers-Hodges VFW Post 8644 in Bridgewater, Buddy Weekley served in the U.S. Army with ACO 4th Battalion 12th Infantry 199th Light Infantry in the Republic of Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, where he earned a National Defense Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnamese Campaign Medal with two overseas service bars, a Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Purple Heart, according to his obituary.
Among other accomplishments with the VFW, Buddy Weekley served as Chairman of the State Voice of Democracy Audio/Essay Scholarship program from 2005 to 2012, his obituary states.
"(Buddy) would have been extremely proud of (Aradhey)," said Debbie Weekley, Buddy Weekley's wife.
Debbie Weekley said she would personally call Aradhey to see if he would be interested in participating in the contest. When she learned of Aradhey's placement this year, she was "blown away," she said.
She believed it's the first time someone sponsored by the Bridgewater VFW post had someone place in the top 3.
"He's done just a superb job of putting his feelings in the essay," she said.
Both Debbie Weekley and Aradhey encouraged high school students to learn more about the Voice of Democracy competition.
"It's a great learning experience," Debbie Weekley said.
