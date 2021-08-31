LURAY - California native Darryl Haley, now 60, was on a bike ride on Skyline Drive about 21 years ago when he approached Route 211.
"I was totally enjoying myself, taking in the scenery," he recalls. "I came down through Thornton Gap; I came to find some Gatorade or water. Once I got past the overpass, the Valley just opened up. I was like 'Oh, my God, this is beautiful.' It was gorgeous. I came from south-central Los Angeles where it is not an everyday occurrence to see a Valley open up."
Haley, an offensive lineman in the NFL from 1982-88, was living in Maryland at the time and had never been to this area of Virginia. He was training that day for an Ironman Triathlon and pedaled around for a bit before heading home - but his attention soon shifted to Luray and Page County.
About two years later, in 2002, Haley took over a Bed & Breakfast that he now runs to this day under his name on Cottage Drive in Luray, after he had approached the previous owners about a possible transition.
Suffice it to say, there are not many 6-foot-4 former NFL players walking around Luray, a town of about 4,800 people. The laid-back style of Luray, in contrast to where he grew up and still has family, is one thing that drew him to Page County.
"It is because of LA and everything I learned there, that I love Luray so much," Haley said in a phone interview. "LA is exciting, LA is vibrant. I have taken the stuff that I learned, I take all of those things and bring that to Luray."
And he brings a sense of community.
Besides running a Bed & Breakfast, Haley is an avid cook and baker and helps raise money for local youth sports teams, police associations, and military women veterans, among others. He has taken his baked goods to local community events, including ones in Timberville, Stanley, Shenandoah, and Harrisonburg. He enjoys sharing his background with youth if given the opportunity.
"I am heavily involved in the community - this is where I live," he said. "I have had a phenomenal life. Growing up in LA, you have experiences you definitely want to share. You want to be part of [the community] as well."
Luray Mayor Jerry Dofflemyer, through town manager Steve Burke, released a statement on Tuesday to the News-Record about Haley.
"Darryl Haley has been an active community supporter in Luray for several years. As a business owner operating his bed & breakfast, Darryl offers visitors a great place to stay when they visit Luray. Recently, Darryl has expanded his philanthropic efforts that began with Music at the Monument in Washington DC to include baking and candy making with profits benefiting a number of Luray organizations including Choices of Page County, the Luray Fire Department, the Luray Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Luray Little League, and the Page County Sheriff’s Foundation. He is a true example of giving back to community," the mayor noted.
The former football pro said he finds delight in checking in his guests in the evening and then serving them breakfast the next morning. Haley doesn't have any other employees, though his wife, Judy, an economist, drops in from time to time from the home she owns in the Maryland suburbs.
"Cooking and baking, I love to do both of them," he said. "My dad is from Mississippi and my mom is from Louisiana. My dad was a big baker. My mother is from Louisiana - that kind of speaks for itself [when it comes to cooking]. I got a mixture from both of them. The baking was in the DNA, the baking and the cooking."
Some of his guests in Luray included stars from the athletic and music industry, though he declined to reveal names. Haley said about 85 percent of his clients are repeat guests.
Haley estimates, before the pandemic, he had guests about 180 nights per year. "Where grown folks come to play," is his motto.
Haley is a graduate of Alain Leroy Locke High in California. He grew up in a sports-crazy area and other future pros from the same school include two baseball Hall of Famers: former shortstop Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals and ex-first baseman/designated hitter Eddie Murray, the American League rookie of the year with the Orioles in 1977.
Haley played in college at Utah and was drafted in the second round in 1982 by the New England Patriots. He played in nine games in 1982, saw action in 16 games with two starts the next year, and started all 16 games at right tackle for the Patriots in 1984.
He was injured during the 1985 season but got a Super Bowl ring as the Patriots beat Chicago for the title that season.
Haley played in 16 games with six starts in 1986 with New England, then saw action in nine games with Cleveland the next year and ended his NFL career by playing in 13 games off the bench with Green Bay in 1988, according to footballreference.com.
The California native was roommates in New England with linebacker Andre Tippett, and Haley keeps in touch with several of his former teammates, including ex-left guard and Hall of Famer John Hannah.
Haley's experience in the NFL inspired an interest in the Baltimore-Washington area and he moved there about two years after his playing career ended.
"Coming to the DMV area, we used to play the Redskins. That was just a hoot," he said of playing at RFK Stadium. "The fans are right there on your back."
Haley then rattled off some of the former Washington greats, such as John Riggins, Charles Mann, Dexter Manley, Monte Coleman, and Joe Theismann. "And Joe Gibbs was the head coach. The energy was just phenomenal. I just loved playing them," Haley said.
The California native also loves where the nation's capital stood in world affairs. "Anything that happens in the world has to come through Washington," he said, noting the diversity of the region - and the monuments. "You name it, it was there."
Haley also enjoyed playing at old Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, the stomping grounds for Colts' teams led by quarterback Johnny Unitas and wide receiver Raymond Berry before Haley joined the league. Haley played for coach Berry with the Patriots.
"That was even better, it was that old stadium" on 33rd Street in Baltimore, he noted.
His playing days are over, but Haley has found a second career in Luray. He enjoyed following the James Madison softball team and Page County High product Kate Gordon earlier this year in the College World Series.
"I am Page County proud," he said. And it began with a bike ride on Skyline Drive.
