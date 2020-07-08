Austin Nicely stood at attention outside the first-base dugout, with the American flag waving in a slight breeze down the right-field line just minutes before the first pitch at JMU's Veteran Memorial Park on Tuesday against Broadway.
With his left hand tucked behind his back and his right arm resting on his chest, the Spotswood graduate bowed his head briefly as heard the national anthem for one of countless times before one of his baseball games.
After 77 pro outings as a pitcher since 2013, the Grottoes resident has returned home to play for the Cardinals this summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League. Don't take it personally, local fans, if this wasn't his first choice.
Nicely, 25, was prepared to return to the York (Pa.) Revolution of the independent professional Atlantic League before that season was called off. Now he splits his time between the mound and DH - waiting perhaps another pro shot in 2021.
"The County League was open enough to allow us to come and play," he said of other fellow pros in the league. "Every night you are going to see, whether it is competitive arms or competitive bats, good players, which makes it a lot of fun when you are playing five or six nights a week."
It is his first stint in the RCBL since 2017 when he was working his way back from an injury. Other players in the RCBL this summer with pro experience include New Market pitchers Colton Harlow (JMU) and Darrell Thompson, Bridgewater pitcher Chris Huffman (Fort Defiance, JMU), infielder Will Decker of Elkton and infielder Tanner Morris of Stuarts Draft.
"From a competition standpoint, it has been incredible," RCBL commissioner Randy Atkins told me Wednesday.
"I am very thankful to have the County League, and the County League is so competitive," Nicely said. "It helps everyone, whether you are a college guy or a pro guy or a regular high school guy. It is going to be so beneficial for everyone, and everyone is pretty good. It is one thing the County League has always prided itself on - the competition is always good."
Nicely has faced even better competition in the past - no offense to the Division I and even III players in the RCBL this summer.
Drafted by Houston in 2013 out of Spotswood, Nicely rose as high as Single-A Quad Cities in the Midwest League in 2016.
During spring training in Florida, he was able to watch the professionalism of proven Major League stars such as Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. They helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017 - though we now know it was tainted due to sign stealing.
Nicely was also Instructional League teammates in the Astros' system with Tony Kemp, who was part of the title team and is now with Oakland.
Kemp was featured in the New York Times earlier this week, telling the paper as a Black player he had a hard trouble getting out of bed in the days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.
So Kemp wrote on social media: “Let’s be honest. It’s been a tough week. If any of you need to talk or want to be more informed don’t hesitate to ask me. All love.”
"One of the best guys on and off the field I have been around," Nicely told me this week about Kemp, who is from Tennessee.
A product of Rockingham County, Nicely had teammates in the minors from around the world. "Baseball is a global game," he said. "And it's only going to get better."
After being let go by the Astros, Nicely pitched for Evansville of the Frontier League in 2018 and 2019. He was traded to York late last season for the playoff drive. Nicely was 14-12 with an ERA of 4.36 in 38 games, with 37 starts, in indy leagues and 7-13, 5.47 in 39 games, with 23 starts, in the minors for Houston.
Another pitcher last season for York included Ross Detwiler, a former starter for the Washington Nationals who ended 2019 with the Chicago White Sox.
For Nicely, he is also getting to be around family more this summer while hitting .500 through Tuesday. He started on the mound Wednesday against Clover Hill in his second appearance as a pitcher.
"It is going to be a gradual buildup" of innings, said Tim Nicely, the Grottoes first-year head coach and father of Austin. Dylan Nicely, the cousin of Austin, is the catcher for the Cardinals and a student at JMU. Tim and Austin continue to run The Batting Cave facility in Grottoes, working with young players.
They are playing in the RCBL during a pandemic, with about half a dozen fans wearing masks at their game Tuesday against Broadway. "Everyone is taking the precautions they need to," Tim Nicely said.
Atkins said Wednesday afternoon he has heard of no COVID-19 cases among any players or coaches. "Hopefully we won't," he said on the way to watching New Market at Elkton.
For now, Austin Nicely is working to get back to the pro level. What is the best thing about that?
"The friendships you make along the way and get to play the game as long as I have. Doing this for a job as long as I have is probably the biggest blessing," he said of his pro career. "Hopefully it is not over."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.