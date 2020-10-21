There’s a different vibe when Tyler Nickel walks into a gym these days.
Many around the state already knew who the 6-foot-8 junior from East Rockingham was before this year.
But as the two-time first-team all-state wing has continued to rise on the national scene this year, attention has followed.
“It’s been kind of crazy because throughout this whole time, my status or how people may look at me has changed because of all the things that are going on,” Nickel said. “People look at me differently because of it all. For me, it’s awesome because it’s real and these are opportunities I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid. It’s crazy to see it come to life.”
On Monday, Nickel picked up his 13th Division I scholarship offer from Indiana. The Hoosiers joined Clemson, Iowa, LSU, North Carolina State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Commonwealth, Richmond, Old Dominion, James Madison and Appalachian State on the growing list of schools to already offer the ERHS product.
The IU mean’s basketball team is one of the most prestigious programs in the country with five NCAA titles (1940, 1953, 1976, 1981 and 1987), including the latter three under legendary coach Bob Knight. The 1976 Hoosiers squad is the last undefeated NCAA men’s basketball champion.
“I’m still the same guy I was before,” Nickel said. “My work has just made everything come to fruition. It’s crazy how the way people look at you can change so much. It’s been fun, but also a lot to handle. I think I’ve become more mature and the more I get used to it, the more comfortable I get with the situation.”
East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said Indiana is perhaps the biggest offer yet for Nickel and a sign of just how quickly he’s gaining attention from some of college basketball’s elite.
“The entire experience has been surreal,” Keyes said. “He has some impressive offers but when I received the text from him on Monday saying that Indiana had just offered, my jaw dropped. You are talking about big-time history and tradition. We were at workouts yesterday and I asked Tyler how many Twitter followers he thought the Indiana Basketball account had. He wasn’t sure. I told him one million. … He couldn’t believe it. That puts it in perspective for the younger generation [about] the following and tradition of their program. I know Tyler is enjoying the process, but so are his teammates and our coaching staff.”
Nickel is a 247Sports Composite four-star power forward (0.9597) and is ranked as the fourth best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2021 and comes in at No. 66 nationally. According to Rivals, Nickel is ranked 83rd nationally.
Last season, the sophomore earned first-team all-state honors for the second time as he led the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for a second consecutive season.
The two-time Region 2B Player of the Year averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He has set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
Earlier this month, Nickel received an invite to the Coach Wootten’s Basketball Camp in Mansfield, Texas to be evaluated for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
“I see business as usual, as far as his mentality,” Keyes said. “He is really working on his game on a daily basis as well as working hard in the weight room. He has improved big time since last season. He continues to stay humble through the process and thankful for the attention he is receiving, but also determined to prove himself even more.”
Despite his junior season remaining in limbo after the Virginia High School League announced a condensed schedule for the 2020-21 school year, Nickel has remained active in various recruiting events across the country this year.
“Basketball, this summer, is more political than it’s ever been,” Nickel said. “ It’s all about relationships and who you know and who has connections with who. If you’re in an event where people have connections, then you’re in luck.”
Most recently, Nickel played in the Seen Circuit — a recruiting event created by former Arkansas standout Steffan Welsh — with the top players across the state of Virginia. The event was live-streamed for college coaches to watch.
“No one can be there in person and no one can see you live,” Nickel said. “So if anything is live-streamed, it’s the best possible opportunity right now. Things like [the Seen Circuit] bring attention to it, helps gain a social-media presence. For all of these prospects from Virginia, it’s a really good opportunity because it’s ran by a guy that used to play Division I basketball. It’s important to them. All of the sources that those coaches, the media in attendance, those people know — those coaches are going to be tuned in now.”
Nickel said it isn’t always love that he sees in gyms now as many are eager to throw the label of overrated out there after hearing about the attention and offers he’s received. He admitted that helps drive him even more.
“I definitely realize that’s the reality of it and I realize that’s going to happen and I feel it when it’s happening,” Nickel said. “That’s cool and all, but it’s also like now I have a target on my back. The minute you struggle, that’s what they want to talk about. That’s more of the energy I’ve seen. I get a lot of support from people I don’t know, which is really cool, but there’s also some of the opposite energy.”
It’s evident when watching Nickel that he’s a different player than he was just a year ago.
And with that, along with his rise on the national recruiting scene, has come a unique feel each time he walks into a gym.
“Either way, all this work I put in has given me a title,” Nickel said. “Now, it’s time for me to prove that I am deserving. I’m going to do what it takes to the next level. It’s just about striving to be better.”
