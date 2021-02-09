ELKTON — It took less than a minute for the first bucket and only 23 seconds for the next one.
“When he’s in that kind of mood, no one is stopping him,” said East Rockingham junior point guard Cooper Keyes of his fellow junior teammate and standout guard Tyler Nickel. “He’s just making shots and he did that tonight.”
Nickel, a 6-foot-8 guard that is considered the best player in the Shenandoah Valley, erupted for a career-high 46 points as the top-seeded Eagles throttled fifth-seeded Buffalo Gap 76-46 in the Region 2B semifinals in Elkton.
It was the sixth time Nickel has eclipsed the 40-point mark in his career and broke his previous scoring high of 45 that he set in a win over rival Spotswood last season in Penn Laird. His 46 points also set a program single-game record.
“When I see that look in his eyes and he’s feeling it, we’re going to get him the ball every time down,” East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said. “Gap, man, just kept coming back at us. [Bison point guard Tanner] Rivenburg is a great player and we couldn’t put them away. Tyler got crazy hot. We started calling simple little quick hitters for him to get him some space and he didn’t need a lot of it. The guys know. That’s the thing about our team. We’re unselfish. Guys want to win and they know he’s a special player. When he gets on fire like that, they’re going to find him.”
After Nickel scored eight points to help the Eagles begin the game with an 11-0 run, the Bison relied heavily on the play of their senior point guard Rivenburg to chip away at the lead and cut the deficit to three heading to the second.
But each time Gap started to gain any sort of confidence, East Rock — spearheaded by Nickel — responded. That included an 18-2 run in the second quarter that doubled the Bison’s total and seemingly put the game away.
“We all realize the severity of win-or-go-home at this point,” said Nickel, who also had five rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks in the win. “We know how important every single game is. Every game we play is a state-tournament game in our eyes. That plays a role in how serious we are and how unsatisfied we are with just getting to states.”
After a difficult regular-season schedule against only Class 3 and Class 4 opponents, the Class 2 Eagles have looked like a rejuvenated team in the postseason with a pair of 30-point blowout victories over Clarke County and the Bison.
“It let us fine-tune ourselves,” Nickel said of East Rock taking a week off to practice before the playoffs. “When you’re playing games a lot, you get caught up in what’s going on and the same routine over and over. With practice, you can really make things different, switch things up and make things fresh. I think that played to our advantage tonight. We’ve seen so many different scenarios in practice that, no matter what we’re going to see, we’re good.”
In the final week of the regular season, the Eagles faced Charlottesville and Eastern Mennonite once and Highland School twice. They finished 2-2 in that stretch, but Carey Keyes said that’s what may be the turning point.
“I called it the gauntlet — that week of games,” Keyes said. “That took a lot out of us. It was nice to have some time off. … I thought our schedule prepared us for this regional tournament and, hopefully, the state tournament.”
Cooper Keyes had eight points, six assists and three steals for East Rockingham while Michael Shifflett added seven points, five boards and four assists. Kyle Evick had four points and 11 rebounds while Kemper Siever had four points.
Rivenburg finished with 30 points for the Bison (8-6) while Noah Canterbury added seven. Jackson LaPorte and Ethan Teter chipped in with four apiece. All-Shenandoah District first-team selection Bennett Bowers missed the game.
“We just have to take it one game at a time,” Cooper said. “I think we showed at the beginning of the season that we’re built for these kind of games, but we just have to take it one game at a time and not get caught looking ahead.”
The Eagles (8-2) advance to the Region 2B title game for the third straight year and will host a familiar foe in Staunton — a 67-41 winner over Page County on Tuesday. That game is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elkton.
“That’s our message every single season,” Keyes said of staying focused. “I think they know me too well not to do that. I could tell yesterday that they were really locked in. We haven’t played a [Class 2] game all season. They were excited to show what they could do against those teams. They were ready to go last night and again tonight. We’re going to have to be even better on Thursday. Regardless of who we play, those are two really good teams.”
East Rockingham is now three wins away from bringing home its first state championship in program history, but players and coaches are remaining focused. If they want to accomplish that goal, they know that’s important.
And with Nickel having games like Tuesday’s, it’s becoming more and more likely they can get it done.
“Honestly, I always play with a chip on my shoulder,” Nickel said. “But today, there were some things going on that made me really put me over the edge. I don’t know anything specifically as to why, but I just started feeling good. It felt smooth and natural and my teammates put me in really good positions. Everything was firing on all cylinders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.